A state 7-on-7 football tournament will be held at Veterans Park on June 30-July 3.
The tournament is being revived by State Tournament TruXposur LLC and Championship 7v7 and will be called “The Battle For Texas.” The organizers announced the tournament Thursday, offering it as a replacement for the annual Texas State 7-on-7 Championships that were scheduled for June 25-27 but canceled in mid-April because of COVID-19.
The new organizers are opening the tournament initially to all teams that qualified and played in last year’s event, then will open it to other teams until they have 80 teams in Class 5A-6A, 40 in Class 3A-4A and 40 in Class A-2A. Last year’s teams will have from June 1-15 to register. Cost is $550 per team.
The State 7on7 Association, which has operated the annual event, is not supporting the new tournament. “We feel 7on7 participation this summer is not warranted in light of our situation,” the association said in a statement.
For more information, visit championship7v7.com online.
