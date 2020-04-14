Home and professional life blend together for Rudder assistant volleyball coach Kallie Donley and Rudder wrestling coach and offensive line coach Stewart Donley.
It’s a situation that works well for both of them.
The husband-and-wife duo have worked together in Rudder athletics since 2015 when Stewart started a job at Sam Rayburn Middle School and was a volunteer assistant coach for the Rangers’ wrestling team. Kallie also works closely with her mother, Rudder volleyball coach Jacky Pence.
“There are points in every single day where we all three convene for a little bit,” Kallie Donley said. “Like Stewart will come to our office to get a snack after second period. It’s just fun to see the people you care about most throughout the day.”
Family is often the foundation on which coaches try to build their programs, and the Donleys believe that their tight-knit unit helps drive home the importance of that type of culture across Rudder athletics.
The familiarity and closeness Kallie Donley has with her mother is an asset in practice and games as well. When Pence is struggling to reach a player, Donley said she can help deliver the same message in a different way without worrying about stepping on Pence’s toes. It’s a trust they’ve built over years, dating to before Donley was a volleyball player for Bryan and Pence had just taken over the Rudder volleyball program in 2007.
“My mom and I are very honest with each other, and I’ve never been in a position like, ‘Should I tell her that?’” Kallie Donley said. “We’re very comfortable talking to each other about what’s going on. The girls see that, and I think it really is a team and family environment.”
It was that passion for coaching he saw in Kallie that encouraged Stewart Donley to pursue a career in coaching as well.
Stewart picked up Kallie for their first date over spring break in March 2011 after Kallie had just finished a practice with Brazos Valley Juniors, where she has coached the last 10 years. Stewart, then a junior at Texas A&M, quickly saw how important volleyball was to Kallie, who was in her junior season playing the sport for Rutgers.
“People always like to talk about being a football coach’s wife, but I’m a volleyball coach’s husband,” Stewart Donley joked. “I just happen to also be a coach.”
Throughout their relationship, Stewart said he saw the love Kallie and Pence had for coaching volleyball and how special it was for them to be able to do it together.
After graduating and working in Austin for a couple years, Stewart Donley decided he wanted to give it a try as well and took the job at Sam Rayburn shortly after he and Kallie got married in July 2015.
It wasn’t long before the Donleys began adding to the Rudder family as their two sons — Jaxon, 2, and Samuel, 1, — are fixtures at Rudder practices and games, a situation made easier by Rudder football coach and campus coordinator Eric Ezar’s emphasis on the importance of family.
“Our athletes love those two babies,” Jacky Pence said.
For the Donleys, there’s no better place than Rudder to coach and raise a family.
“My sons almost literally grow up at Rudder High School,” Stewart Donley said. “I get to support my wife and mother-in-law at volleyball games with my two sons. I’ll take them to football practice, and the players will play catch with them. I think when you’re a coach, you’re away from your family a lot. So when you can say at Rudder we’re a family, and then your real family gets to be part of it, it’s really great.”
