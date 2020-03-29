All canceled seasons are not equal.
It’s debatable whether the Texas A&M baseball team or softball team was hurt more with their seasons abruptly ended by the coronavirus. But the spring sport at A&M hurt most might have been men’s tennis.
The Aggies, ranked eighth, won their first four Southeastern Conference matches, including a victory over fourth-ranked Florida in what was a pseudo regular-season championship match. The Aggies still had road trips to 10th-ranked Georgia, 16th-ranked Tennessee and 24th-ranked Ole Miss, but odds are the Aggies would have been at least co-SEC champs if not outright league winners.
Maybe the College Station City Council could declare them SEC champs a la the Florida Senate which passed a resolution declaring the Florida State men’s basketball team national champs. I assure you A&M had a better chance of winning the SEC than the Seminoles had of winning the national title.
A&M won the SEC men’s tennis title two years ago, its third in five years. The FSU men’s basketball program has made the Final Four just once, in 1972, finishing as the runner-up to UCLA. I understand, this might have been FSU’s best team, we’ll just never know. As for the A&M men’s tennis team, it was well on its way to an SEC championship.
Health and welfare is what matters most right now, but we also are competitors. A&M men’s tennis didn’t have a chance to finish something that it had not only started, but was excelling at. That leaves an empty feeling.
Track and field fans also feel deprived. Head coach Pat Henry has won 24 national outdoor titles since 1988, though his last outdoor title was in 2014. Maybe this would have been Henry’s year to get back in the winner’s circle or even be a double winner, as was the case from 2009-11.
The 68-year-old Henry also doesn’t need to be losing seasons. Along with missing out on a possible championship season, the SEC championships were scheduled to be at A&M. That would have been a dress rehearsal for the NCAA championships.
A year ago, half the Top 10 finishers in both the men’s and women’s divisions were SEC teams. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said this year’s spring host sites won’t have to wait 14 years before they host again, but they will have to wait. A&M a year ago hosted its first outdoor meet in 15 years at the swank Cushing Stadium. Now they have to wait another 5-10 years for the SEC championships? That’s tough.
Track, though, hadn’t even started its spring season. The A&M men’s golf team was ranked eighth in the country when it was confined to the clubhouse. That ranking was best in the SEC. A&M was coming off back-to-back NCAA Championship match play quarterfinal appearances. Could this have been the year it won a second national championship? A&M had won the Sea Best Invitational in Florida and the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii along with a second-place finish at the Cabo Collegiate.
The biggest losers in canceling spring seasons was the baseball and softball teams because of popularity. The A&M baseball team averaged 5,071 fans at home last season to rank seventh in the country. LSU topped the list at 10,634 followed by Arkansas 9,178; Ole Miss 8,966; Mississippi State 8,935; and South Carolina 6,385.
The A&M softball team averaged 1,349 fans in 2019 to rank 14th. Alabama topped the country at 2,750. Other SEC teams in the Top 10 were 4, Auburn 1,905; 6, Tennessee 1,805; 9, Florida 1,715; and 10, LSU 1,637.
The SEC is serious about diamond sports, which is reflected in championships. The Vanderbilt baseball team won the national title last year, the SEC’s 12th. Only the Pac-12 with 18 has more. The Pac-12 has dominated softball since the NCAA started sanctioning the sport in 1983, grabbing 24 national titles. But Alabama won the SEC’s first title in 2012 and Florida won back-to-back titles in 2014-15. The SEC’s modest three titles rank third behind the Big 12’s four, all won by Oklahoma.
Top to bottom no league pours more into diamond sports than the SEC. And the SEC continues to get better in diamond sports, which is reflected in a big way in facilities. The Aggies are more than keeping pace after opening $28.6 million Davis Diamond in April, 2018. That facility complements the $24 million renovation of Olsen Field that was completed in 2012.
A&M’s diamond facilities are championship caliber, which is the expectations for the on-field products.
Unfortunately, the A&M softball team had one of the program’s worst seasons after moving into Davis Diamond. Jo Evans, despite being handicapped by one of the worst facilities in the SEC and the state, made 17 straight NCAA tournament appearances, including a trio of trips to the Women’s College World Series. That’s great, but a 28-27 record, including a 6-18 SEC record gets people talking about making changes, even though A&M still made the NCAA tournament.
Evans did make changes after the season, bringing in hitting coach Craig Snider. The Aggies, after back-to-back losses to Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana, seemingly turned the corner by winning five of seven. The Aggies opened SEC play by dropping two of three at 10th-ranked Kentucky, but it was a series A&M could have easily swept.
Snider’s Sluggers had 95 extra base hits through 26 games, including 26 homers. The transformation was impressive.
A&M, picked to tie Mississippi State for last place, wouldn’t have finished in the top three or four, but it wouldn’t have finished in the bottom three, either. This would have been a turnaround season. What hurts is A&M had a great schedule, avoiding Alabama, Florida and LSU. The Aggies along with winning their fair share of games would have gotten more quality experience under their new hitting coach. Of course, that’s speculation. The reality is the Aggies had only a feel-good stretch, falling short of the much-needed, feel-good season because of the coronavirus.
A&M is not back among the nation’s elite. A&M, which will add a solid recruiting class, should keep getting better, but the 2021 schedule will be tougher with Alabama, Florida and LSU back on the schedule. It’ll be an anxious offseason.
The Texas A&M baseball team was ranked 23rd when the season shut down. That was 10th best in the SEC and third best in the state. That’s not good enough, though you can’t put much stock into a 15-3 nonconference schedule.
This would have been an interesting season because the Aggies had one of the country’s best pitchers in left-hander Asa Lacy, who had been lights out in four starts. A&M had a great chance to win the opener of every series. Who knows, this might have been the year the Aggies returned to the College World Series.
Childress, with 13 straight NCAA tournament appearances, has put himself on the same pedestal as Evans. You don’t fire someone who goes to the NCAA tournament annually, but they also need to do noticeable damage every few years. With Aggie baseball, anything less than super regionals is a less-than-satisfied season. Unfortunately, this will be three straight such seasons for Childress, though the last was beyond his control.
This stretch came on the heels of back-to-back super regionals and reaching the CWS for the second time, which was good, but he couldn’t cap it off, going bang-bang in Omaha for the second time. Childress, at some point, needs to get to the CWS and win a game. Lacy’s 95-mph fastball might have gotten Childress over the hump, just as Evans was eager to watch her improved hitters against Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss, teams with pitching problems.
It just wasn’t meant to be for the diamond sports this season, because of the coronavirus. That’s a shame, but it was the right call. We’ll have to make due with what could have been, looking forward to next year. Until then, if you listen closely, you can almost hear the cheers at Olsen Field for every Lacy strikeout or the roars at Davis Diamond for every extra base hit.
Robert Cessna's email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com
