I don’t envy the decision-makers at the University Interscholastic League and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
They’re doing their best in working with state and local officials to figure out a way to safely hold high school sports during the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state, the immediate future of fall sports becomes cloudier.
A Dallas-area private school football coach believes he has an answer: switch fall and spring sports.
The Dallas Morning News first reported Dallas First Baptist coach Jason Lovvorn’s proposal on June 27 and that he submitted it to TAPPS the next day. UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison told the newspaper that while the UIL is exploring every option to conduct all sports, “right now we are not looking at flipping seasons.”
Good. Hopefully, it stays that way.
It’s clear that if high school sports are going to happen in the fall, they will be modified in some way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The idea of switching fall and spring seasons, while admirable in its intention to make sure all sports are played, is unfair to athletes in spring sports and creates problems throughout the calendar.
Plus, the spring-sport athletes who already saw their 2020 season go down the drain would now risk losing their 2021 season as well.
“My seniors lost their last year,” Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna said. “I don’t want to take that chance again for the class of 2021 kids who are coming back and for everyone else. It could be until 2022 that they take the field again.”
Football is king in Texas and will be for the foreseeable future. But instead of moving it down the road and past the threat of the pandemic, UIL and TAPPS would be better served exploring ways to modify the fall sports, so they can be safely played in season, including modifying and shortening the schedule and limiting attendance.
Both organizations were exemplary in their handling of the pandemic in the spring, shutting things down in March and taking a wait-and-see approach before it was clear it wasn’t viable to hold the spring season. They should take a similar approach for the fall.
Lovvorn’s proposal includes the caveat that if spring sports can’t be played in the fall, they would be moved back to the spring, meaning all sports would compete at the same time. His determination to have all sports in 2020-21 is commendable, but if the high schools can’t play sports in the fall, the everything-at-once scenario in the spring will play out on its own.
That fact that volleyball is played indoors while spring sports are played outdoors gives the idea some merit. In fact, Rudder volleyball coach Jacky Pence and Allen Academy athletic director Adrian Adams each expressed that while flip-flopping seasons isn’t their first choice, they would support the measure if it meant all sports could be played safely.
“There is no normal anymore, so if flipping seasons is what allows kids to play, OK by me,” Pence said.
But if it’s not safe to play volleyball, is it really safe to play baseball or softball? Batters, catchers and umpires are in close proximity for most of the game as are baserunners and infielders. When players aren’t on the field, they’re packed into a dugout.
The schedule switch also would present problems concerning club teams in baseball, softball and volleyball. Spring is club season for volleyball, while summer and fall is when select teams are running for baseball and softball.
Pence said a majority of high school volleyball players also play on club teams, which means players would either choose one over the other or wouldn’t be totally committed to either while trying to play both.
It’s a similar problem with the diamond sports. Luna said he envisions players and parents being put in the unfair position of having to choose between a key district game and a select showcase club team event, where players often enjoy recruiting exposure.
Even in football, which doesn’t have a true equivalent to club play, the schedule presents issues. Under the proposal, state championships would be played in late May for TAPPS and early June for UIL. Some teams would lose seniors who enrolled early for college, and the turnaround for the next season is too short. College freshmen who finish their senior seasons in high school would almost immediately begin preparing for their first college season. Returning high schoolers, meanwhile, would only have a couple months to recover from a grueling season.
“I just don’t know how we could flip back to our regular seasons once this pandemic has moved on,” Bryan football coach Ross Rogers said.
Moving spring sports to the fall also could have lasting effects for high school teams.
A&M Consolidated baseball coach Ryan Lennerton said players who don’t participate in summer leagues will be further behind than usual and trying to get into shape too quickly without the time they normally have during offseason workouts. He also said that pitchers who play during summer will be on a schedule to shut down and rest their arms halfway through a proposed district schedule.
Lennerton believes those factors likely will result in a lack of interest in high school baseball, with players gravitating heavily toward select teams.
“It would be a total shift in youth baseball, and I’m not sure high school baseball would survive it,” Lennerton said.
It will be a while until sports are completely back to normal. In the meantime, current student-athletes shouldn’t get the short end of the stick.
Jeff Perkins’ email address is jeffrey.perkins@theeagle.com.
