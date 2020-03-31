Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools executive director Bryan Bunselmeyer announced Tuesday the organization is moving to “Plan B,” extending its target date for resuming practices to May 4, in a YouTube video posted to Twitter.
The announcement came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order closing Texas schools until May 4 to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Before the latest decision, TAPPS had a tentative plan to resume practices on April 13.
“We look forward to providing opportunities for our young men and women to compete if the situation allows,” Bunselmeyer said. “We will continue to monitor [state, local and national authorities] to make sure that we are giving the most up to date information, and it will be used in making our decisions.”
Once the practice restriction is lifted, TAPPS member schools, which include Brazos Christian, Allen Academy and St. Joseph, may begin practicing regardless of whether they are meeting in person or continuing learning from home.
If TAPPS competition resumes as planned, scrimmages would be allowed and the fine arts entry deadline would occur during the first week of practices, according to a timeline on the TAPPS website. Games and contests would begin May 11, including the tennis championships. The golf championships and the fine arts competition deadline would take place May 18-23, and the track championships and district certification for baseball and softball would be held May 25-30. The baseball and softball championships would be played June 1-6.
A potential “Opportunity C” is outlined in the document in which practices would resume May 15 with an even more condensed timeline capped by the baseball and softball championships from June 8-13. The final option is the cancellation of spring sports and activities.
“TAPPS has a great plan of action in place,” Allen Academy athletic director Adrian Adams said. “I think if this thing slows down in the next month, we have a chance to compete in May and potentially to June. We have hope. That’s all we can ask for our spring sports season right now with COVID-19.”
(0) comments
