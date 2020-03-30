Tarleton State signed former Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie to a four-year contract Monday. Terms of the contract are pending approval by The Texas A&M System Board of Regents.
“Wow, what a blessing,” Gillisipie said in a school release. “I’ve always believed I have been the luckiest man alive and today continues to illustrate that thought.”
The 60-year-old Gillispie, who had been at Ranger Junior College since 2015, was at A&M from 2004-07, going 70-26 with two NCAA tournament appearances, making the Sweet 16 in 2007.
“I would like to thank Dr. [James] Hurley, [vice president for intercollegiate athletics] Lonn Reisman, Tarleton State University, and The Texas A&M System led by Chancellor [John] Sharp for making this day possible,” Gillispie said. “I promise to make the most of this opportunity and honor everyone involved. I’m looking forward to helping make great things happen as we move to the NCAA Division I level."
A virtual press conference to formally introduce Gillispie will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday on TarletonSports.com.
“Coach Gillispie has shown to truly be genuine in the way he cares about helping student-athletes achieve great success both on and off the court,” Hurley said. “After a national search and an extensive interview process, we are confident that Coach Gillispie’s experience and commitment to Tarleton and our community make him the right person to build on the storied success of Texan basketball.”
Gillispie also coached at Texas-El Paso (2002-04), Kentucky (2007-09) and Texas Tech (2011-12), going 148-108 in eight seasons. He’s made four NCAA tournaments and two NIT quarterfinal appearances.
“I would like to welcome Billy Gillispie to Tarleton and back to The Texas A&M System family," Sharp said. "Coach Gillispie had tremendous success at Texas A&M and I am confident we will see that same level of success at Tarleton."
Gillispie becomes Tarleton’s 15th head coach as the Texans transition to NCAA Division I to join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). Gillispie is a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2005, 2007), Co-Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year (2008), WAC Coach of the Year (2004), a finalist for the NABC National Coach of the Year (2004), and the National JUCO Coach of the Year (2019). He's also a three-time NTJCAC and five-time TABC Coach of the Year.
“I cannot wait to get started,” Gillispie said. “At Tarleton, we will be inheriting an ultra-successful program that Lonn and Chris Reisman established as well as countless others that have poured their hearts and souls into Texan basketball for more than 30 years. No program has been more successful during that time. We will try our hardest every day to honor the efforts that have been made as we move into a new era of Division I basketball and make every one of the Tarleton faithful proud.”
