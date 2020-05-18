Texas A&M women’s tennis senior Tatiana Makarova was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Region player to watch, the organization announced Monday along with the rest of the regional awards.
Makarova moved up to A&M’s top singles slot during her junior year, when she reeled off a career-best 16-match win streak. The Moscow native went 20-5 in singles, including 11-2 in dual matches and 4-2 against ranked opponents.
The ITA will announce the national awards for the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season during a virtual awards ceremony at 10 a.m. May 25.
