The Texas Collegiate League is set to partner with five minor league organizations this summer, expanding the league’s field to 10 teams.
With Minor League Baseball still on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations in Frisco, Tulsa, Amarillo, San Antonio and Round Rock will host collegiate summer teams in their professional stadiums. Returning to the TCL field is the Acadiana Cane Cutters, Brazos Valley Bombers, Texarkana Twins and the Victoria Generals.
Amarillo will host two TCL teams.
"As we await baseball’s decision to restart professional, affiliated baseball throughout the country, today’s announcement gives us the chance to create positive news and excitement in our community," said Tony Ensor, Amarillo Sod Poodles President and General Manager.
The teams will be divided into two divisions, with Frisco, Tulsa, Amarillo and Texarkana making up the North Division and Round Rock, San Antonio, Brazos Valley, Victoria and Acadiana forming the South.
The season will consist of 30 games, 15 home and 15 away for each team, with a two-round postseason to follow. The top two seeds from each division will play in a three-game divisional series. The winners will advance to a winner-take-all game for the championship.
“As we all cope with the changing landscape in sports in 2020, it is a true honor for all of our ownership groups to team up with these great operators from Triple & Double-A minor league baseball to help propel the TCL forward as one of the best summer wood-bat leagues in the country”, said Uri Geva, Texas Collegiate League President.
Should affiliated minor league ball return this summer, the TCL would work around those schedules to play when the stadiums are available.
Geva said he hopes the additions will move the TCL into the forefront of collegiate summer leagues in the years to come.
“[The Cape Cod League] has a 100 year lead on us and I think this year will give us a huge speed boost,” Geva told The Eagle. “I think this will elevate the TCL several spots in a hurry.”
