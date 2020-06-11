The Texas Collegiate League is expanding to 10 teams this season through a partnership with five minor league organizations.
Minor league teams in Frisco, Amarillo (two teams), San Antonio, Round Rock and Tulsa, Oklahoma, will host TCL teams in their stadiums this season, joining the Acadiana Cane Cutters, Brazos Valley Bombers, Texarkana Twins and the Victoria Generals.
Minor league seasons around the country are expected to be canceled this summer do to the coronavirus pandemic, giving the five organizations the opportunity to host college summer baseball teams.
“As we await baseball’s decision to restart professional, affiliated baseball throughout the country, today’s announcement gives us the chance to create positive news and excitement in our community,” Amarillo Sod Poodles president and general manager Tony Ensor said.
The TCL will divide into two divisions this season with Frisco, Tulsa, Texarkana and Amarillo’s two teams making up the North Division and Round Rock, San Antonio, Brazos Valley, Victoria and Acadiana forming the South.
The season will consist of 30 games, 15 home and 15 away for each team, with a two-round postseason. The top two seeds from each division will play in a three-game divisional series. The winners will advance to a winner-take-all championship game.
Should minor league baseball return this summer, the TCL plans to work around the professional teams’ schedules to play in their stadiums when available.
TCL president Uri Geva said he hopes the additions will move the TCL into the forefront of collegiate summer leagues.
“[The Cape Cod League] has a 100-year lead on us, and I think this year will give us a huge speed boost,” Geva said. “I think this will elevate the TCL several spots in a hurry.”
