Frisco RoughRiders will play only road games after the first-year Texas Collegiate League team had front office personnel test positive for the coronavirus.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it is the right decision for everyone involved and we look forward to hosting the RoughRiders in our ballparks throughout the TCL,” said TCL league president Uri Geva, who also owns the Brazos Valley Bombers and Texarkana Twins.
The TCL on Sunday had a conference call and on Monday voted unanimously for the RoughRiders to play only road games.
“We knew going into this condensed season that everything is fluid and that we have an obligation to the communities where we play, and the responsibility of keeping our players safe,” TCL commissioner Brian Nelson said “The players are excited to be able to showcase their skills, and understand the importance of continuing to have a safe season, while mediating risk in every possible way.”
The RoughRiders, who were scheduled to play host to the Bombers on Tuesday through Thursday at Frisco’s Dr Pepper Ballpark, also had home series canceled against the Tulsa Drillers (July 21-23), the Texarkana Twins (July 24-26) and Amarillo Sod Dogs (July 31-Aug. 2).
The Bombers' next game will be Friday against Acadiana at Travis Field.
