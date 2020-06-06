It took four games, but the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational finally had a blowout – for eight innings.
Team Freedom grabbed a 6-3 victory over Team Liberty on Friday night at Travis Field to advance to Saturday’s championship game. Liberty scored a run in the second inning, but Freedom came up with the big hits for a 6-1 lead after six innings.
Liberty after taking the lead on a triple by Louisiana-Lafayette’s Julian Brock and a single by Lamar’s Chase Kemp did little until the ninth when the first three batters reached. Kemp was hit by Beau Keathley and San Angelo State’s Aaron Walters walked. Wharton County Junior College’s PJ Villarreal took an outside fastball into the right-center field alley for an RBI double. Keathley, a sidewinding right-hander who is transferring from Oakland, struck out the next two batters looking, though he uncorked a wild pitch to score another run. Keathley made it interesting by walking Western Carolina’s Daylan Nanny but caught North Carolina-Ashville’s Brandon Lankford looking for a strikeout on the 44th pitch of the inning.
Liberty will play Independence at 5 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game with that winner advancing to the championship game against Freedom at 8. Independence eliminated Unity in Friday’s first game. Independence tied it in the ninth on a two-out RBI double by North Carolina State’s David Vazquez and won the tiebreaker, a home run derby as Wayland Baptist’s Luis Vargas hit three.
Liberty beat Unity 11-10 with a five-run 10th inning Thursday night highlighted by Kemp’s two-run double. Kemp stayed hot by driving in his fifth run of the tournament with an opposite-field single in the second after Brock went the other way for a triple.
Freedom took the lead with a three-run third, taking advantage of walks to Oregon State’s Wade Meckler and Wichita State’s Alex Jackson. Nicholls State’s Caleb chased them home with a triple and Western Kentucky’s Davis Sims followed with an RBI single.
Freedom made it 5-1 in the fifth on a two-out, two-run single by Auburn’s Mason Greer. Freedom loaded the bases for Greer with a double by Jackson, Lipscomb’s Haddon Adams was hit by a pitch and Hill walked.
Freedom made it 6-1 in the sixth on an opposite-field triple by Boise State catcher Dawson Martin who eventually scored on a double play.
Kemp added a single in the fourth to make him 5 for 6, but Freedom’s defense frustrated Liberty. Second baseman Adams made a diving stop of a grounder hit by Walters to force Kemp at second. And Freedom made a diving catch of Villarreal’s sinking liner to center to end the inning.
NOTES – Meckler after stealing second in the third inning left the game with a hamstring injury. … The teams in both Friday games combined for 35 strikeouts after having 69 on the first day. … SFA’s Reece Easterling, who played at College Station, pitched two innings of scoreless relief for Freedom, allowing one hit, striking out two. … Fans are not allowed at the games. Saturday’s games will be streamed online for a fee at CSBI2020.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.