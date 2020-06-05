Oregon State’s Wade Meckler lined a single into right field to give Team Freedom an 8-7 walk-off victory over Team Independence to cap a wild first day of the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational at Travis Field.
Meckler’s second hit of the contest prevented the second straight extra inning game.
Team Liberty blew a late two-run lead in the opener, but bounced back for an 11-10 victory over Team Unity in 10 innings to kick off the three-day, six-game event featuring almost 90 players who had their seasons cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March.
Unity and Freedom will play at 5 p.m. Friday with Independence and Liberty to follow at 8.
The first-day’s action ended at 1:50 a.m. Friday when Akron’s Bryant Shellenbarger touched home plate. Shellenbarger started the two-out rally with a single to right against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi right-hander Henry Bird who had retired the first five batters he faced, four of them via strikeouts. Yale’s Jake Gehri walked on four pitches to move Shellenbarger into scoring position.
Walks played a huge part in Freedom’s victory. Four of its runners who scored reached via walks and two more that crossed the plate got on by getting hit by pitches.
Freedom scored five runs in the fourth to wipe out a 3-0 deficit. Freedom loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks sandwiching a hit batsman. South Carolina catcher Colin Burgess’ sacrifice fly made it 5-1 and Wichita State’s Alex Jackson walked to reload the bases. Lipscomb’s Hadden Adams’ two-run single tied the game. Nicholls State’s Caleb Hill singled to put Freedom ahead and a throwing error on the play allowed Adams to score.
Independence tied the game at 5 in the sixth on a two-run homer by Louisiana Tech’s Manny Garcia off Baylor’s Jacob Ashkinos. The only homer of the day cleared the double-layered fence in left and scored San Jose State’s Ruben Ibarra who had walked.
The game wasn’t tied long as Freedom answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth via small ball. Jackson walked and stole two bases. Hill was hit by a pitch with one out and stole second. They both scored on a single up the middle by Western Kentucky’s Davis Sims.
Patience by Independence led to two runs in the eighth and a 7-7 tie. San Jose State’s Troy Viola had the only hit, a shot off pitcher San Jac’s Tristan McGraw that moved to second San Jose State’s Ruben Ibarra who had walked. Two more walks forced in a run and Central Connecticut State’s Chris Kanios just beat the throw at first to prevent a double play, and tie the game.
Independence took a 3-0 lead in the second with hits by Incarnate World’s Kyle Burgeron, Ibarra and Kanios, but also benefited from a walk, hit batsman and Freedom throwing error.
The pitchers combined for 35 strikeouts with the Independence hurlers having one more. Every Independence starter struck out at least once, including Louis Vargas who struck out four times. But Independence’s cleanup hitter singled with two outs in the ninth.
At least one Freedom batter struck out in every inning. Hill and number nine hitter Burgess were the only starters not to strike out. Hill was 2 for 3 with a walk and he also was hit. Kankios, who also batted ninth, had two of Independence’s nine hits.
Marshall’s John Cheatwood allowed only one hit in 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Independence’s Caleb Stone allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing one hit. Ashkinos struck out five in two innings, giving up two hits and walking one. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Logan Teske worked a perfect seventh, striking out two.
Freedom 8, Independence 7
Independence 030 002 020 – 7 9 1
Freedom 000 502 001 – 8 8 1
Luke Taggert, Incanate Word; Austin Schnieder, Texas-Tyler (3); Brayden Spears, Boise State (4); Jorman Diz, Wayland Baptist (5); Henry Bird, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8) and Kyle Bergeron, Ricardo Leonett (7). Grant Kipp, Yale; Caleb Sloan (3); Jacob Ashkinos, Baylor (5); Logan Teske, Southeastern Oklahoma State (7); Tristan McGraw, San Jac (8); John Cheatwood, Marshall (8) and Colin Burgess, Jake Gehri. W – Cheatwood. L – Bird.
