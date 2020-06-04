College baseball returned to Bryan-College Station on Thursday night at Travis Field in an all-star format that produced a typical pitcher-dominated game until it mattered most.
Team Liberty, which couldn’t protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning, recovered for an 11-10, 10-inning victory over Team Unity. The nearly four-hour game opened the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, a three-day, six-game event featuring almost 90 players who had their seasons cut short by COVID-19 in mid-March.
Pitchers dominated with 33 strikeouts, but their struggles contributed to much of the scoring. That included the ninth inning when Liberty’s Trey Valka walked a batter and uncorked three wild pitches that allowed Unity to tie the game. Pitchers combined to walk 14 and hit two.
Liberty needed only two pitches to regain the lead in the extra-inning format which had both teams start with the bases loaded. Lamar’s Chase Kemp lined a shot off the fence in right-center field for an 8-6 lead. The next batter, Creighton’s Cameron Frederick, reached by striking out when Liberty didn’t make a play on the baseball that got away from the catcher and rolled 10 feet behind home plate. Frederick ended up scoring and was the difference as Unity got two-out RBI hits from Riley Tirotta and Nick Schifftner.
Kemp went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. He walked with the bases loaded in a two-run third for a 5-0 lead. His fielder’s choice also led to a run in the seventh when Unity couldn’t complete an inning-ending double play, and the throwing error allowed a run to score, giving Liberty a 6-4 lead.
Unity scored four runs in the fifth, turning two walks into two runs. Schifftner hit a two-run single in the inning, and West Virginia’s Austin Davis hit an RBI single but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
Former College Station all-state player MacGregor Hines started for Unity and had a rough outing with six of the 10 batters he faced reaching. He had to leave after he had a fingernail cut his hand while throwing a circle change-up.
Liberty’s Travis Hester, who also pitched at College Station, had a solid outing. Hester, who is in the NCAA transfer portal after spending two seasons at Arkansas without playing, came on in the fifth to strike out two. He also struck out two in a hitless sixth.
Unity shortstop Kodie Kolden had the game’s defensive gem, robbing Liberty’s Shea Kramer of a leadoff single in the ninth. The Washington State infielder ranged far to his right to field the ball and made a perfect throw to first base.
Three batters lost their bats with Liberty’s Kramer and Julian Brock each throwing theirs over the third-base dugout.
The second game of the night between Freedom and Independence didn’t start until almost 10:30 p.m. The tournament will continue Friday with games at 5 and 8 p.m. Fans are not allowed at the games, which will be streamed online for a fee at CSBI2020.com.
