Ten former Texas A&M baseball players have been selected to Major League Baseball 60-man player pools as teams prepare to start the 2020 season.
The 10 Aggies include seven with prior MLB experience: Corbin Martin (Arizona Diamondbacks, pitcher), Daniel Mengden (Oakland Athletics, pitcher), A.J. Minter (Atlanta Braves, pitcher), Tyler Naquin (Cleveland Indians, outfielder), Brooks Raley (Cincinnati Reds, pitcher), Ross Stripling (Los Angeles Dodgers, pitcher) and Michael Wacha (New York Mets, pitcher). Zach DeLoach (Seattle Mariners, outfielder), Ryan Hendrix (Reds, pitcher) and Braden Shewmake (Braves, infielder) also made their team’s player pools.
Players in the 60-man pools will be eligible to play during the shortened 60-game season. MLB allowed for several roster changes due to the coronavirus. Teams will open the season with 30-man active rosters — an increase of five players per team — and three-man inactive taxi squads that travel with the teams. The remaining players in the 60-player pool will train off-site to remain ready to be called up.
