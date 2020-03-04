The 24th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team’s game against Abilene Christian set for Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The schools plan to set a makeup date.
Tickets for the game will still be good for the makeup. For more information, call 1-888-992-4443 or 979-845-2311.
A&M (11-3) will host New Mexico State for a three-game nonconference series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park. Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday.
