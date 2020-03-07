Texas A&M ace Asa Lacy has created plenty of memorable moments on the mound in his three seasons in Aggieland.
Friday’s might have been his best.
The junior left-hander struck out 13 in seven no-hit innings against the second-best hitting team in the country, leading the Aggies to an 8-3 win over New Mexico State at Blue Bell Park.
“By far and away that’s the best I’ve ever seen Asa Lacy pitch since he’s been at Texas A&M,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “He was dominating from the first inning on, and I think he would have been dominant until we had to turn the lights off.”
Lacy (3-0) showed excellent command of his fastball in the mid-90s, paring it with a high-80s slider to mow through the New Mexico State lineup three times with only three hitters reaching base. The Aggies from Las Cruces, New Mexico, entered Friday’s contest with the second-highest team batting average in the country at .343 and the nation’s second-most hits with 157.
Lacy retired New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales twice, including by strikeout in the top of the first. Gonzales leads the nation in home runs (12) and entered Friday’s game ranked seventh in batting average (.500).
“Anytime I can throw, essentially, three of my best fastballs right at once, that’s a lot of confidence,” Lacy said.
With a 7-0 lead after seven innings, Lacy felt like he could go back out for the eighth with left-hander Tristan Peterson coming to the plate and told Childress as much. The head coach thought 99 pitches was enough for the night despite Lacy having a no-hitter still on the line.
“There’s nobody in the stadium that wanted him to go out there and finish that game more than I did, but there’s bigger and better things ahead for him and for us,” Childress said. “Him being strong is of the upmost importance to me.”
Lacy ultimately understood the decision, knowing it could take 130 pitches or more to finish the game.
“As much as I wanted to go back out there, we have a lot of guys that can finish out games,” Lacy said. “It’s a long season ahead of us. If we’re going to do something great, we’ve got to be smart about it, but I did really want to go back out there.”
Lacy pushed his shutout streak to 17 2/3 consecutive innings.
“It’s really one word: electric,” A&M designated hitter Will Frizzell said. “Everyday he goes about his business the way everybody should, and he’s a role model to everybody on the team. When he does stuff like that, it’s not by accident. He works hard every day.”
The weight of a team no-hitter was too much for the shoulders of the bullpen. Freshman Will Johnston took the mound to start the eighth and gave up three straight hits to start the inning, resulting in New Mexico State’s first run. An error by second baseman Ty Coleman and another single plated two more for New Mexico State (12-2).
Freshman Alex Magers took the ball from Johnston and ended the rally by fanning Gonzales and inducing two ground balls. The side-winding right-hander has found a niche in getting A&M (12-3) out of jams, including a bases-loaded strikeout of UCLA three-hole hitter Matt McLain at the Frisco Classic last week.
“I like the pressure,” Magers said. “I told [Childress] that early in the fall, that I want to be in pressure situations. I want the big guy at the plate. I want second and third with two outs. I want those situations.”
Freshman reliever Mason Ornelas closed out the game with three strikeouts in the ninth.
A revamped batting lineup put new life in the A&M bats. Frizzell moved into the three-hole and went 2 for 3, hitting a two-run, moonshot home run that barely missed hitting the railroad tracks beyond the right-field wall in the seventh. Right fielder Zach DeLoach moved to second in the order and went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Third baseman Logan Sartori took over the leadoff role, scoring two runs while reaching base three times.
“It’s always a work in progress,” Childress said. “I liked what we did tonight. Certainly after the second inning, we made some adjustments and had some better at-bats against those guys. It’s just a matter of trying to find the right pieces at the right time.”
Doubles by Frizzell and first baseman Hunter Coleman in the third inning drove in A&M’s first two runs. A single by Ray Alejo followed by a dropped third strike and a double by Sartori helped A&M score three more runs in the fourth.
New Mexico State starter Chance Hroch (2-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in six innings.
Frizzell’s blast added insurance in the seventh, followed by a leadoff solo shot by Bryce Blaum in the eighth. Blaum moved down from leadoff to the sixth spot after entering the game with a .224 average.
A&M’s Christian Roa (2-1, 4.60 ERA) will take the mound to start Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against sophomore righty Chris Barranza (2-0, 1.80).
