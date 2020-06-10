It might have been one spot lower than expected, but Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy can still call himself the highest drafted Aggie baseball player in school history.
The junior left-hander was selected fourth overall by the Kansas City Royals in the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday. Lacy went one pick sooner than Jeff Granger, also a left-handed pitcher who went fifth overall in 1993 to the Royals. Lacy is the fourth Aggie to be selected in the top 10 since 1965.
Royal’s general manager Dayton Moore said the team didn’t believe Lacy would fall to them at No. 4 but had made the decision earlier that morning to take the 6-foot-4, 215-pound power pitcher if the situation arose.
“We were obviously thrilled that Asa got to us,” associate general manager Lonnie Goldberg said. “We had him ranked as the No. 1 pitcher in the class. We have a ton of history and we followed this kid going back to his sophomore year. We think him coming to us was a perfect fit for both of us.”
Lacy struck out 13 and walked two against New Mexico State in his final outing at A&M, a game the Aggies won 8-3 on March 6. Over three seasons, Lacy had a 14-5 record with a 2.07 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 152 innings with 21 starts.
Moore agreed with praise from the television broadcast team that claimed Lacy was the best pitcher to come out of the Southeastern Conference in the last 18 years.
“This guy’s stuff is top 1% of the world right now and then you package that from the left side and what he’s been able to accomplish and the strikeout rates,” Moore said.
The two-time All-American finished tied for fifth in the nation in strikeouts with 46 this season. He also ranked seventh in strikeouts per nine innings at 17.25.
“He just wants to be the best,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said before the season began. “He wants to be the best in the country and in everything that he does, and he works hard at his craft.”
Lacy entered A&M as a two-pitch pitcher with a fastball and change-up. He added his secondary pitches while in the Alaska summer league before his sophomore season.
Adding to that repertoire is what pushed Lacy to the top of the Royal’s draft board, Goldberg said.
“Whatever he was doing worked,” Goldberg said. “I think it was Week 2 of the season and our reports came in and it said, ‘He could have told them he was throwing a slider and they had no chance at hitting it.’”
Ultimately, Lacy felt like a great fit for the organization, Moore said.
“When you spend as much time as we did with the player that we did, there was a comfort level,” Moore said. “It was a feel. He sent a text to someone and said, ‘This was where I want to be.’”
The slot value for Lacy’s pick is $6,664,000.
Log In
