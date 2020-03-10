Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork announced a restructure of department leadership Monday, a move aimed at increasing growth and efficiency while enhancing the student-athlete experience.
The athletic department will have three deputy athletic directors and five senior associate athletic directors.
The deputy ADs are Kristen Brown (student-athlete experience), Justin Moore (administration) and Michael Thompson Jr. (external relations and business development).
Jeff Toole and Mike Wright were elevated to senior associate ADs, with Toole the chief financial officer and Wright over communications and community relations. Jonathan Bowling (athletics compliance), Joe Fields (academic services) and Kevin Hurley (facilities and construction) are the other senior associate ADs.
