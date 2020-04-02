A sizable portion of college athletic directors said in a recent survey they could lose a significant amount of annual revenue due to cancellations caused by the coronavirus, but Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork said it is still too soon to project dire numbers for A&M.
“We’re being smart,” Bjork said. “We’re being patient. We’re being thoughtful. We are being realistic. We do have plans and thoughts and visions about how this can unfold, but right now we also have to have some optimism. We know the importance of A&M athletics. That’s how we’re approaching it: We want to be optimists while being realists and have our eyes wide open, but we know there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
In a survey released Thursday by LEAD1, a group of athletic directors from 130 major college football schools, 63% envision a worst-case scenario in which their revenue will decrease by at least 20% next school year.
A&M began cost-cutting measures before Bjork arrived in Aggieland in May 2019, most notably in team travel arrangements and meals, Bjork said. The athletic department can continue those measures as needed by deferring various projects and the purchase of accessory equipment.
“We do that anyway as part of a normal budget procedure, and now we have to sharpen our pencil even more,” Bjork said.
Whether the budget is balanced by cutting across the board or by category is left to be determined while athletic competitions and practice continue to be postponed, he said.
In the LEAD1 survey, 75% of ADs listed donations as the revenue stream most at risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bjork said an earlier football season ticket renewal period this year — through the month of February — has helped A&M keep the annual fundraising revenue stream healthy with payments still continuing to arrive in installments.
“We haven’t seen a direct impact yet, but until some of that data comes in, it’s hard to tell,” Bjork said.
According to an NCAA financial report, A&M earned $93 million in contributions as a part of a $212 million operating revenue during the 2017 fiscal year.
A&M’s football team will not host a Southeastern Conference game at Kyle Field until November, which Bjork said was likely going to cause a slight dip in season ticket sales this season, COVID-19 withstanding.
Financial struggles will hit some of A&M’s regular donors, Bjork acknowledged, and he said the athletic department wants to do all that is possible to be sensitive to that. Currently, the 12th Man Foundation, the fundraising arm of the athletic department, as well as Bjork are initiating FaceTime and Zoom video calls with donors to engage on a personal level with their donor’s stories through this difficult time, he said.
Despite only being in Aggieland less than a year, Bjork told media on a weekly conference call that he knows the health of fundraising at A&M can often rely on the price of oil.
“The impact will be felt within our donor base, which could ultimately impact us,” Bjork said on the March 25 teleconference. “The approach we’ve taken in the 12th Man Foundation is that we still need to continue to develop relationships. We need to communicate as best we can in the virtual setting, and our staff in the 12th Man Foundation is still working.”
As of now, Bjork said the focus is continuing to spread the message of the importance of social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Only then can college athletics come out of hibernation.
“During this time we want to keep people informed of what is happening,” Bjork said. “We’ll set our projects on the shelf for the time being, and we’ll look at all of this and be ready to go once everybody gets back to full speed.”
