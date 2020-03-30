An injury put a damper on Chennedy Carter’s season but not her dream to play professionally.
Texas A&M’s most prolific guard declared for the WBNA Draft on Sunday, opting out of returning for her senior season.
Carter ranked sixth in the country in scoring at 21.3 points per game, earning second-team All-America honors by the Associated Press. Carter scored in double digits her last 62 games, a school record. She had 62 20-point games and 12 30-point games, also school records.
“It saddens me that I was not able to chase a national championship with my teammates this year due to circumstances beyond our control,” Carter tweeted. “Although a difficult decision, I am looking forward to pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA.”
The 5-foot-7 Carter is projected to be a top-five pick and showed why with 34 points against the U.S. National Team in an exhibition game Nov. 7 at Reed Arena. Carter hit 10 of 21 field goals, including 5 of 10 3-pointers. She was perfect on nine free throws to score the most points by a collegiate player against the U.S. National Team in 23 years. She was just as dazzling with 37 points in a 73-71 victory at 25th-ranked Tennessee. Carter hit 10 of 22 field goals, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers along with 14 of 16 free throws.
“She is the best guard in the WNBA Draft that can do what they want them to do and that’s put the ball on the floor and create her own shot,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “What Chennedy can bring to the table, nobody is close to that right now.”
Carter shot a career-high 45.2% from the field this season despite being the player opposing defenses focused on stopping game after game.
What Carter couldn’t prevent was a Grade 2 ankle sprain that disrupted her and the team’s season. Carter was injured late in the first half against unranked LSU on Jan. 9. The Aggies, who led by eight points, lost that game and went 4-3 in the next five weeks without Carter.
She returned against Vanderbilt on Feb. 13, helping the Aggies to a four-game winning streak. She averaged 22.3 points in those games, shooting 54.2% from the field, showing no ill effects from the injury and proving she could be ready for the next level. But Carter and A&M didn’t win again.
The Aggies (22-8) lost back-to-back games to unranked Alabama and top-ranked South Carolina to end the regular season, then lost 67-66 to 25th-ranked Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals. Carter averaged only 17 ppg and shot 33.9% from the field in those games.
Carter’s last shot at A&M was an 8-foot floater with a second left that was blocked. A&M was projected to be a fifth seed for the NCAA tournament, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Carter can enter the draft because she’ll turn 22 during the calendar year. The WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 17 with the league announcing last week it will be held as a virtual draft instead of in New York as originally scheduled. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is April 7.
The WNBA hasn’t announced a change to its schedule amid the coronavirus outbreak as training camps are slated to open April 26 with preseason games starting May 1 and the regular season beginning May 15.
Oregon senior guard Sabrina Ionescu is projected to be the first pick, going to the New York Liberty. Oregon forward Satou Sabally is projected next to the Dallas Wings. Baylor power forward Lauren Cox is projected to go third to the Indiana Fever. Carter could go fourth to the Atlanta Dream or fifth to Dallas.
“Chennedy has done as much for Texas A&M in her career as any young lady that has played here,” Blair said in a release. “We believe she will represent Texas A&M, her teammates, coaches and family in a way that will make everyone proud. The decision to go a year before she graduates is the same as a player making a choice to go to the NFL, NBA or any other pro league. The timing has to be right, and we believe the timing is right for Chennedy to move her game to that next level. She will be an instant success as a professional for whichever team drafts her. We wish her the best of luck as she begins this journey.”
A&M made back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in Carter’s first two seasons, losing to Notre Dame each time. The Aggies, which returned all five starters this season, was ranked sixth, but ended at 18th. Carter ended with 1,983 career points which is six short of the school record held by Courtney Walker.
“To all the fans of Aggieland, thank you for your unwavering support, love and generosity,” Carter said. “Playing in front of you all is indescribable. Once an Aggie, always an Aggie.”
Carter ended her tweet with “Three out” which was her jersey number, and also reflected the number of seasons she spent in Aggieland.
