Over 20 student-athletes who saw their collegiate careers cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic will return to Texas A&M for an extra year of eligibility, A&M athletic director Ross Bjork announced Friday.
The NCAA Division I Council voted on March 30 to allow schools to provide spring-sport student athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility. The Council also adjusted financial aid rules for the 2020-21 seasons to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship and increased the roster limit for in baseball, the only sport with such a rule, for student-athletes impacted by the pandemic.
“We were a proponent of providing as much flexibility as possible for our coaches to work with the senior class of student-athletes that were not able to achieve their goals and dreams of competing during their final year of eligibility because of this pandemic,” Bjork said. “Recognizing that each situation would vary for every student-athlete, I believe we have developed a great plan and appreciate the efforts of our coaches, student-athletes and their families. Our student-athletes made their commitment to Texas A&M with a desire to compete at the highest level in college athletics, and we are proud that we can offer scholarship support in 2020-21.”
According to senior associate athletic director of communications and community relations Mike Wright, the athletic department estimates the additional year of eligibility for the returning student-athletes will cost approximately $550,000.
