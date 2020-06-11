Texas A&M assistant women’s basketball coach Amy Wright is participating in the two-day TopConnect virtual seminar that began Thursday.
Virginia Commonwealth athletic director Richard Sander started TopConnect, formerly called Villa 7, in 2003 to identify the top assistant basketball coaches in the country and connect them with mid-major conference ADs for more opportunities to become head coaches. The program has helped several assistants earn head coaching jobs including including Anthony Grant (Dayton), Buzz Williams (A&M), Shaka Smart (Texas), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), Rodney Terry (Texas-El Paso), John Groce (Akron), Kevin Keatts (North Carolina State) and recently Greg Gary (Mercer), Brett Nelson (Holy Cross) and Bryan Mullins (Southern Illinois).
Wright has been on A&M’s coaching staff for eight seasons.
