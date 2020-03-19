With two consecutive wins over No. 17 Auburn and Arkansas, trajectory was high for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team as it hit the road for the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville.
However, before they could even take the court for pregame shoot around, the whole tournament was called off due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, leaving plenty of student-athletes, especially seniors, in various states of emotion.
“I think it was frustration because we were playing our best ball,” Aggie senior guard Mark French said. “I think we finally found the structure and the roles and a formula for how we could win. That was frustrating that we got to that point and it gets cut off.”
A range of emotions has become a side effect of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. It’s a battle A&M sports psychologist Ryan Pittsinger has fighting for approximately a month with many Aggie student-athletes.
“Individuals scheduled meetings that were worried either because their health is compromised for some reason, maybe it’s an immune deficiency concern or someone in their family, their health is a concern,” Pittsinger said. “We’ve actually been dealing with this for at least over a month, on a case-by-case basis.”
What began as a distant concern began to hit home in a very real way last week when the NCAA announced the cancelation of all remaining winter and spring championships. The SEC followed early this week by ending the remainder of the spring seasons.
All spring athletes were left without the season for which they had trained diligently to prepare. Seniors were left wondering if this would be it.
“I really am lost for words right now for the way the season ended,” softball senior Kelbi Fortenberry said. “It breaks my heart that my senior year ended like this.”
Pittsinger and his staff began working emotional triage when the cancelation announcements began to surface, beginning with the coaching staffs. As teams met, some for the last time before the SEC suspended all meetings, Pittsinger sat in to make sure he was available for those young adults, he said.
Now, as Aggies have scattered to their homes across the country, Pittsinger is available to any student-athlete who needs his services through telephone or video chat. While those utilizing his council have not grown tremendously, Pittisnger said he expects an increase once student-athletes settle in after spring break.
The strategy for talking through this kind of sudden life change is not dissimilar from losing a close family member, Pittsinger said.
“That’s really how we conceptualize it,” Pittsinger said. “For a lot of these people, this is a massive loss and real grief comes out of that. So how to deal with that, how to cope with that disappointment and sadness and resentment and fear is often times a feeling of feeling out of control and fear of the known. For some student-athletes, they played their last collegiate game and maybe last competitive game ever, and they had no idea.”
The natural transition from being a student-athlete to life without competitive sports is a focus of Pittsinger and his office, even without a world-changing pandemic. Support groups have been formed for student-athletes to navigate those feelings before graduation, Pittsinger said.
“It’s really like a loss of identity, sometimes, because their athletic identity is often so salient to them and it has been since, for a lot of them, since they were kids. You go from, ‘I’m a collegiate soccer player or basketball player’ to ‘Who am I? How do I define myself? What is my purpose? What is my value?’”
As gyms and workout facilities have closed under orders of state and federal government, student-athletes will also find themselves in an unstructured environment, sometimes for the first time. Many look to sports and physical activity as a stress relief that is no longer available.
“It’s helping them and talking to them about other ways and activities you can engage in that will allow you to cope and manage some of the stressors,” Pittsinger said. “What can you explore and how else can you find a sense of purpose or find an outlet for that relief?”
Ultimately, the next steps forward require A&M’s student-athletes to find other passions away from sports and find the little things that bring extra meaning to their daily lives until a chance to compete returns again, he said.
Texas A&M senior post Josh Nebo most likely played his final game with the Aggies when he helped A&M beat Arkansas at home on senior night. His future now lies in his chance at professional basketball.
While Nebo said he hasn’t talked with Pittsinger recently, those messages Pittsinger has helped instill within A&M’s programs have made an impact on how Nebo looks at his current situation and the future that lies ahead.
“Even though I’m a basketball player, my identity as a person isn’t wrapped up in that,” Nebo said. “My life doesn’t stop because the season is over and my college career is over. I still know that I still have most of my life to live and I’m more than a basketball player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.