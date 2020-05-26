The Texas A&M Center for Student-Athlete Services was awarded the 2020 Advising Team Award by the Texas A&M University Advisors and Counselors.
The Center for Student-Athlete Services assisted its student-athletes to a record-breaking spring with a 3.4 semester grade-point average and 390 student-athletes earning athletic director’s honor roll recognition for posting a 3.0 GPA or higher. The Aggies had a cumulative GPA above 3.0 for the first time.
