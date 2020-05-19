The Texas A&M athletic department, the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund and the United Way recently auctioned a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon to Houston resident Bob Johnson for $42,000.
All proceeds will go to Brazos Valley nonprofit organizations and small businesses facing financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of May 12, the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund had granted a total of $1,038,078 to 12 nonprofit organizations and 92 small businesses impacted by COVID-19 response and containment efforts.
