The Texas A&M baseball team has received a verbal pledge from Texas-San Antonio outfielder Bryan Sturges as a graduate transfer.
Sturges batted .303 this past season for the 10-7 Roadrunners. The right-handed hitter had six doubles, two home runs and a team-high 15 runs batted in. He had one error in 111 chances. He batted .316 as a junior with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 48 RBIs. He had 40 walks and also was hit 19 times, second best in Conference-USA.
“I will never forget the memories and relationships built during my time at UTSA,” tweeted Sturges on Tuesday, adding that it was his dream to play Division I baseball.
Sturges had three hits in five games, the last time against Texas A&M in 2019.
Sturges, who played at Katy Seven Lakes, signed with TCU for the 2017 season but didn’t see action, then transferred to Howard Junior College where he batted .403 with 19 homers, 76 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.