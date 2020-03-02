FRISCO — The Frisco Classic might have been Texas A&M’s only real test of the 2020 season to date, but head coach Rob Childress said it’s hard to ignore the Aggies’ shortcomings during the three-game showcase.
The Aggies completed the three-game skid with a 8-5 loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday in Frisco’s Dr Pepper Ballpark.
“You certainly have to take stock in it,” Childress said of his team’s performance. “This tournament is better than any regional these teams are going to be in the postseason. You have to say, ‘These are the things that we did well. These are the things we didn’t do well.’ We’ve got to make some adjustments and move forward, whether that be with the lineup, with the rotation or with our preparation.”
With the score knotted at 5 in the top of the ninth, Aggie closer Bryce Miller (0-2) gave up a walk, a double and a two-run single. Two pitchers later, reliever Colsen Geisler’s wild pitch gave the Cowboys an insurance run.
In two appearances in the Frisco Classic, amounting to 2 1/3 innings, Miller allowed four runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out four.
Adding injury to insult, A&M reliever Jospeh Menefee faced one batter in relief of Miller and left with tightness in his back.
“Hopefully it’s not that big of a deal,” Childress said.
Cowboy closer Ben Leeper picked up his first win of the season after working two hitless innings.
Oklahoma State (8-4) opened the scoring in the first three batters of the game by stringing together a double, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI double by Kaden Polcovich. A&M (10-3) responded with a four-run second inning that gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game.
The Cowboys wouldn’t stay down for long, posting three in the third from a double by Carson McCusker and a two-RBI single by Brock Mathis.
Aggie starter Chandler Jozwiak pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits, one walk and one earned run, though four unearned runs soured his outing. After Jozwiak, Childress used six relief pitchers.
Sophomore lefty Chris Weber pitched one-hit ball over a scoreless 2 2/3 innings, striking out five through the seventh inning. The effort came on the back of a scoreless four innings against Incarnate Word on Wednesday.
“Really, right now I’m just really comfortable just doing whatever I have to at any point,” Weber said. “Today, my job was getting out there and eating up some innings and keeping the game close. Right now, really whatever the role is, it’s the same job every time you go pitch, just go get outs.”
Childress said Weber is among several pitchers who are continually pitching for a chance at a weekend start.
“They’re pitching for those every time they take the mound,” Childress said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see some changes moving forward.”
A&M posted five hits Sunday, a day after a one-hit performance in a 10-2 loss to UCLA. The effort in the tournament finale was more like what Childress wanted from his team, but the sting of the loss was magnified by Saturday’s dud, catcher Mikey Hoehner said.
“There’s a lot of frustration. There’s not one kid in that dugout that doesn’t care an awful lot,” Hoehner said. “We’re going to do some things to get it right and we’re going to bounce back this week.”
After posting some of the country’s best offensive numbers through the first 10 games of the season, the Aggies hit .102 (9-for-88) for the weekend. The Aggies hit .143 (2-for-14) with runners in scoring position and .185 (5-for-27) leading off an inning.
A&M committed five errors in the three-game showcase.
“All the way around, very disappointed, collectively, in our weekend, but certainly going to grow from it,” Childress said. “It was something we needed as a team, as far as identifying our strengths and weaknesses moving forward. We’ve got a five-game week next week, and we’ll certainly be better for this weekend.”
•
NOTES — Friday starter Asa Lacy was the only Aggie named to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team, throwing 11 strikeouts in a six-inning no decision against Illinois. ... A&M freshman Austin Bost picked up his first career hit at A&M, driving in the game-tying run in the seventh. Childress said Bost could be a go-to option against left-handed hitting in the mid-week games to come. “We got him some at-bats the first couple of weeks, and he hit a lot of balls hard, but didn’t have anything to show for it,” Childress said. “He’s a really good hitter.” ... Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday said he still remembers playing in Olsen Field for the Cowboys in the late 1990s and felt Sunday’s crowd of 8,487 left a similar feeling. “Every time I went to home plate in College Station, they chanted “Daddy’s Boy,” and it left an impression on me that the crowd can get in your head if you let them. That’s a powerful crowd and a strong crowd, and you have to be ready to play. You have to, not only your game, but you have to handle the environment around you.”
