Texas A&M starting pitcher Christian Roa had a tough night, but the New Mexico State bullpen had a much worse one.
Roa was touched for five earned runs for the second straight outing, but he avoided another loss because A&M roughed up New Mexico State relievers to rally for a 7-5 victory Saturday night at Blue Bell Park in the battle of Aggies.
A&M (13-3) won its third straight since last weekend’s three-game losing streak at the Frisco Classic. New Mexico State, a tri-champion in the Western Athletic Conference last year and picked third this year, drops to 12-3.
A&M’s bats woke up a chilled crowd with a four-run sixth, taking a big chunk out of New Mexico State’s 5-0 lead.
Junior Logan Sartori singled with one out and junior Will Frizzell walked. Senior Hunter Coleman’s RBI double chased New Mexico State sophomore starter Chris Barraza, who had allowed only two singles through five innings.
Reliever Frank Dickson Jr. celebrated picking off Coleman before making a pitch. It was the New Mexico State bullpen’s lone time to celebrate, and even it didn’t last as video review changed the call. The crowd got to celebrate on Dickson’s fourth pitch as sophomore pinch-hitter Austin Bost hit a three-run homer.
Dickson was lifted after allowing a walk. Fellow left-handed reliever Alex Pinedo had a two-base throwing error trying to pick off the runner at first and walked the bases loaded but managed to escape the jam.
That wasn’t the case in the seventh. Sartori was hit by a pitch. Frizzell weakly grounded to Pinedo, who threw the ball into center field. Pinedo then hit Coleman on the next pitch.
Pinedo (1-1) was lifted for senior right-hander Aldo Fernandez, who struck out freshman Logan Britt, but senior Ray Alejo hit a go-ahead, two-run single. Senior Mikey Hoehner singled to reload the bases. Fernandez uncorked a wild pitch to allow the last run to score.
While New Mexico State’s bullpen cratered, A&M’s sparkled. Junior left-hander Chandler Jozwiak (2-0) worked 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two in an effort that could earn him a shot at returning to the Sunday starter role. Junior right-hander Bryce Miller closed with 1 1/3 hitless innings for his third save. He struck out two with no walks.
Roa had a good start by retiring the side in order on 15 pitches, 11 of them strikes. But he walked the bases loaded in the second despite reaching two strikes on all three batters. New Mexico State’s Austin Duffy grounded the first pitch he saw into left field for a 2-0 lead.
Roa and his defense were a bad combination in the fifth.
Center fielder Alejo tried to make a diving catch of Duffy’s sinking liner that bounced by him for a triple. No. 9 hitter Tommy Tabak hit an opposite-field line drive over A&M left fielder Cam Blake for an RBI double. New Mexico State’s Zerek Saenz sacrificed Tabak to third, and A&M intentionally walked All-American Nick Gonzales, who had hit two popups but came in with 12 home runs. New Mexico’s Tristan Peterson ripped an RBI double into the left-field corner, chasing Roa.
With A&M’s infield playing in, junior shortstop Bryce Blaum made a nice backhanded grab of ball hit by Jason Bush, but his throw home was to the right of catcher Hoehner, allowing Gonzales to beat the tag, a play that video replay upheld.
It was Roa’s third shaky start. Against Army on Feb. 22 he allowed two first-inning runs on three hits, all with two strikes. He labored for 32 pitches to get out of the frame but bounced back to go five innings by retiring the last 13 straight, nine via strikeouts. He lasted only 4 2/3 innings against UCLA last weekend at the Frisco Classic, giving up a pair of two-run homers and walking four.
The series finale will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.
