The Texas A&M baseball team continued to batter Miami (Ohio) pitching in a 9-2 victory Saturday at Blue Bell Park.
After holding the veteran RedHawks’ hitters to one run in Friday’s 17-1 season-opening victory, the Aggie pitchers also continued to hold sway, striking out 15 and holding Miami to four hits.
Every starter had a hit for the Aggies, and designated hitter Will Frizzell and right fielder Zach DeLoach continued their strong starts to the season. Frizzell went 2 for 4 and hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning with a deep blast that landed against the safety fence guarding the railroad tracks. DeLoach went 2 for 3 and is 5 for 6 with four RBIs to open the year.
Both juniors struggled last season, but their starts in 2020 have injected new life into A&M’s offense. The Aggies (2-0) has scored 26 runs on 27 hits in just 16 innings against Miami.
“I was very proud of this offense,” Rob Childress said. “Last night we scored 17 runs, and many would think that it came easy, but it’s not. I thought our guys showed up with an incredible approach, and we grinded out a lot of at-bats. We capitalized in the fifth and six innings. We were relentless with two outs and grabbed the lead.”
DeLoach singled in the fifth inning and raced around the bases when transfer center fielder Ray Alejo’s drive to center one-hopped the fence for a 3-2 lead. After a wild pitch allowed Alejo to move to third, freshman shortstop Trever Werner singled home Alejo and chased RedHawk starter Tyler Bosma (0-1), who escaped several jams in the first four innings.
A&M starter Christian Roa (1-0) matched his career high in strikeouts by the third inning and had at least one strikeout in each of his six innings to finish with 12. He issued only one walk, and the 88-pitch performance was as dominant as Asa Lacy’s in the Friday’s opener.
“[Roa] would get an A plus,” Childress said. “He was on attack from his first pitch to his last pitch and could have easily gone out for the seventh inning. He and [catcher Hunter Coleman] worked really well together with his four-pitch mix, and he was special today.”
Transfer Logan Sartori gave A&M its first lead with his first home run as an Aggie, a line drive that just cleared left fielder Kyle Winker’s glove and the fence in the bottom of the first.
The 1-0 lead was short-lived as Will Vogelsang blasted a Roa fastball over the wall in the right-field power alley to tie the game in the second.
After a Cam Blake single with one out in the third, Frizzell just missed a home run with a drive to center. Blake tried to score from first, but a perfect relay throw got him at home plate. Hunter Coleman walked, and DeLoach’s single to right loaded the bases. Frizzell then scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 A&M lead.
Roa, who had struck out the side in the third, gave up a towering, leadoff home run by Landon Stephens to start the top of the fourth as the RedHawks again tied the game. But that was the last hit Roa allowed, and he finished his outing by striking out the last four batters he faced.
“I felt really good, and I thought Coleman did an unbelievable job behind the plate,” Roa said. “It’s a lot of fun to pitch in front of a team like this. I was just amazed a guy like Frizzell can come back from injury like he has and perform like that.”
