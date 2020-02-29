FRISCO — The Texas A&M baseball team has had no problem generating runs this season. The Aggies entered their Frisco Classic opener against Illinois leading the nation in runs scored with 115 in 10 games.
But the runs dried up for the Aggies against their toughest pitching matchup this season as the Illini shut them out 1-0 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Two Illini singles off reliever Bryce Miller (0-1) in the bottom of the eighth were the difference in the pitching duel. Center fielder Taylor Jackson started the charge with a one-out single, followed by a stolen base. With the stage set and two outs, shortstop Branden Comia lined a single into shallow left that allowed Jackson to slide in just under catcher Mikey Hoehner’s tag.
All three of A&M’s hits came off Illinois starter Ty Weber, who struck out three and walked one over 6 2/3 innings.
Illini reliever Ryan Kutt (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 no-hit innings, and Garrett Acton pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
A&M’s offensive success through the first 10 games of the season has hinged on home runs and aggressive base running, the latter a key philosophy of Chad Caillet, A&M’s newest assistant coach. But on Friday, the Aggies (10-1) struggled to put themselves on the attack by going 0-for-9 leading off innings.
“It definitely didn’t help us getting that guy on, so we can play fast, which is what we’re trying to do,” left fielder Cam Blake said. “In the SEC, you know how it is. We’re going to have battles like that, so we’re going to have to learn different ways to win the game within the offense.”
Aggie center fielder Ray Alejo attempted a two-out spark in the ninth after reaching base on a dropped third strike. The transfer outfielder stole second and a few pitches later tried to swipe third on a pitch that bounced in front of Illini catcher Jacob Campbell. But Campbell threw him out to end the inning on a play that was reviewed.
“He was being aggressive, and we expect our guys to do that,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “We’re going to pat him on the back and tell him to keep doing that. We want them to play fearless out there on the bases. [Campbell] could have thrown that down the line and it’s a 1-1 game and we’re still playing.”
A&M ace Asa Lacy made it through six scoreless innings, giving up two hits and walking three with 11 strikeouts. Lacy said despite the strong outing he would have liked to pitch more efficiently to make it into the seventh, but early in the season, he knew exiting on 105 pitches was smart for the long run.
“I was trying and I was a hit batter and a walk away from getting there,” Lacy said. “I came up short, but there’s a lot of things to build off of tonight.”
Childress went directly to A&M’s closer to start the seventh, wanting to give Miller an extended run on the mound. Through A&M’s first 10 games, Miller was needed for just five innings in which he eared two saves.
“With Bryce, I don’t know if we’re getting everything out of him he’s capable of giving us,” Childress said. “He has a four-pitch mix, and he can go on back-to-back days, and he does have 50 pitches in him if need be. In that spot, it was a nothing-nothing game on Friday night, and he didn’t throw midweek. I wanted to see him there in the seventh inning.”
Miller struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh before giving up the game-winning run in the eighth. Childress said Miller should be available for another appearance this weekend.
A&M will start right-hander Christian Roa (2-0, 2.45 ERA) in the lone Top 25 matchup of the four-team showcase Saturday against No. 8 UCLA, which will start right-handed sophomore Nick Nastrini (1-0, 2.08 ERA) as the Aggies attempt to get the bad taste of the season’s first loss out of their mouth.
“I’m excited for that,” Blake said. “I think there is a buzz in the locker room. We’re a really tight-knit team, and I think we’re going to respond as any team in the country would, and I’m really excited to see that out of us. It’s a really good early season test for sure.”
•
NOTES — Aggie right fielder Zach DeLoach’s 10-game hit streak came to an end Friday with a 0-for-3 night at the plate. He entered Friday’s contest leading the Aggies with a .586 batting average. His on-base streak continued with a two-out walk in the top of the seventh.
