The Texas A&M baseball team flirted with its first loss of the season but proved just a tad stronger than the Army Black Knights as the 21st-ranked Aggies eked out a 6-5 victory Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.
A&M right-hander Bryce Miller got the final two outs, stranding runners at second and third to earn the team’s first save. A&M (7-0) had outscored the opposition 87-14 before Saturday, but Army (1-4) put up a fight from first pitch to last. A&M senior center fielder Ray Alejo caught a sharply hit fly ball on the warning track for the final out as the crowd of 5,659 let out a collective sigh.
Army scored two runs in the eighth, chasing reliever Joseph Menefee who got in trouble by allowing an infield single and walk. Army senior John McKenna, the first batter Miller faced, hit an RBI single. The Black Knights scored another run as the junior right-hander also uncorked a wild pitch, but Miller rebounded for a strikeout to strand a runner at second.
Miller quickly backed himself into a corner in the ninth by hitting a batter and giving up a single, but he retired the next three batters, including a one-out strikeout of sophomore Andre Walden, who had gotten hits in his previous two at-bats.
“We would love all of our games to end 12-1, but they are not going to be that way,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “For us, we needed to see that type of pressure in the dugout, on the mound and defensively. I thought we did a nice job there in the ninth when it was starting to come unwound on us.”
A&M, which came in batting .360 with an on-base percentage of .483, had its chances to overpower the Black Knights but was only 2 of 15 with runners in scoring position.
A&M loaded the bases in the sixth on singles by sophomores Zane Schmidt and Ty Coleman and a walk, but senior Cam Blake hit into a double play. Junior Will Frizzell and senior Hunter Coleman hit back-to-back singles to start the seventh, but the Aggies left the bases loaded. The Aggies loaded the bases again in the eighth on a Ty Coleman single, a hit batter and a walk, but junior Zach DeLoach grounded out to end the frame.
“We had a chance to throw the knockout blow in the sixth, seventh and eighth and we couldn’t capitalize on that,” Childress said. “But yet we hand the ball to our guys at the end of the game with a 6-3 lead and they made it stand up. It wasn’t clean and pretty, but it was a job well done.”
A&M won because of an ugly fifth inning, scoring four unearned runs on two hits with three Army errors, two by third baseman Anthony Giachin. The first hiccup, though, was by catcher Brendan Siriani, who unsuccessfully tried to force out DeLoach at third. DeLoach had singled and moved to second on a walk drawn by Alejo. Werner’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 2, and Alejo scored on Ty Coleman’s grounder when Giachin’s throw home hit Alejo in the helmet. Giachin booted Bryce Blaum’s grounder, allowing Schmidt to score for a 4-2 lead. The left-handed hitting Blake bounced an RBI double through a hole where Giachin had been playing right-handed batters, and the inning’s final run came when Army shortstop Kevin Dubrule couldn’t field Frizzell’s grounder.
“I don’t know how many hits we got in that inning, [but] they kind of came unwound a little bit,” Childress said. “I’m sure they’re disappointed in their defense in that inning, that it did get away from them and it was such a big five-run inning for us.”
Even that inning could have been bigger, because the Aggies left the bases loaded when Alejo struck out.
Army, which struck out 22 times in Friday’s 10-3 loss, did a much better job at the plate Saturday.
The Black Knights had eight hits, three of them after fouling off two-strike pitches, including two in the first inning by Carter Macias and Giachin who helped Army to a 2-0 lead against junior right-hander Christian Roa (2-0).
“I kind of threw myself into a hole in the first inning,” Roa said. “Coach Childress came out and we just talked about it and he just calmed me down and tried to do damage control.”
Roa bounced back to go five innings. He retired the last 13 batters, striking out the final eight to give him 10 as the staff had 15.
“They took some really good swings on some two-strike pitches and did a really nice job,” Roa said. “It was great getting us through five. [They] sucked a lot of pitches out of me in the first inning, but after that I kind of hit a little groove.”
A&M gave up an unearned run in the first because of a throwing error by Roa and shortstop Werner had an error in the sixth, but A&M made all the routine plays late.
“As I told the team after the game, we needed that,” Childress said. “As we continue to grow as a team, we have to be able to play with pressure on us late. We certainly answered to that.”
Army senior right-hander Logan Smith, who beat 22nd-ranked Duke last weekend with seven shutout innings to be the Patriot Conference pitcher of the week, was the hard-luck loser. He gave up six runs in five innings, but only two were earned.
•
NOTES — Miller avoided a bases-loaded situation in the ninth when a video review upheld an out call at first on a sacrifice bunt by Macias. Miller initially looked to third for a force, creating a close play a first.
