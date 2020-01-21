The Texas A&M baseball team will host the eighth annual Aggie Leadoff on Feb. 8 at Blue Bell Park.
The event will open at 10 a.m. with tours of the ballpark beginning at 10:15 a.m. The Aggies will play an intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m., which is free and open to the public.
Tickets for the Aggie Leadoff cost $12 for adults and $8 for children-and-under when purchased in advance at www.bcamc.org/annual-events/aggie-lead-off. Tickets will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12-and-under at the gate. Tickets include lunch, access to the Kids Zone, a raffle and a tour of the Blue Bell Park.
Free parking will be available in lot 100j.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.