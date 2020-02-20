The Texas A&M baseball team will host Army for a three-game nonconference series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park.
Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 at noon Sunday.
A&M’s starting pitchers in order will be junior left-hander Asa Lacy (1-0, 1.50 ERA), junior right-hander Christian Roa (1-0, 3.00) and junior left-hander Chandler Jozwiak (1-0, 0.00). Army will start senior lefty Logan Smith (1-0, 0.00) on Friday but has announced starters for Games 2 and 3.
All three games will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) and will be streamed online at SEC Network Plus.
The Aggies (5-0) swept a three-game series against Miami (Ohio) last weekend to open the season, then beat Stephen F. Austin 13-4 on Tuesday and Prairie View A&M 30-2 in seven innings Wednesday.
Army went 1-2 at Duke last weekend to open the season.
