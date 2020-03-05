Texas A&M junior left-hander Asa Lacy will start against New Mexico State senior right-hander Chance Hroch to open a three-game nonconference baseball series at Blue Bell Park at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Lacy is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA, while Hroch is 2-0 with a 3.79 ERA.
No. 24 A&M (11-3) will start junior righty Christian Roa (2-1, 4.60) and New Mexico State (12-1) will start sophomore righty Chris Barraza in Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, while A&M has yet to announce a starter against New Mexico State senior righty Christ Jefferson (2-0, 1.00) in the 1 p.m. Sunday finale.
All three games will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) and will be streamed online at SEC Network Plus.
