The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M baseball team will play at Rice’s Reckling Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Aggies (14-3), riding a four-game winning streak, will use the game as a final tune-up before opening Southeastern Conference play Friday at 14th-ranked Auburn (13-3).
Rice (2-13) has lost five straight, including a three-game weekend series at second-ranked Texas Tech. The Owls, picked to finish fifth in Conference USA, opened the season with a seven-game losing streak. Rice’s starting pitcher against A&M will be sophomore left-hander Brandon Deskins (0-1, 3.97).
Redshirt freshman left-hander Jonathan Childress (2-0, 0.93) will start for A&M.
