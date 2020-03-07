Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams keeps himself separated from most of the outside chatter about his program. But one comment has permeated that boundary and caused him a high level of irritation.
“Man, I can’t wait until your kids get here,” fans have frequently told Williams, referencing a full roster of players recruited the Aggies’ first-year coach.
On Saturday, A&M’s squad mixed with old and new players collected its 10th Southeastern Conference win of the season by beating Arkansas 77-69 on Senior Day at Reed Arena.
Two of the older players whom Williams inherited, seniors Wendell Mitchell and Josh Nebo, combined for 45 points, including a career-high 25 for Mitchell.
“It was a special day, especially me and [Mitchell] being able to close out our home careers the right way,” Nebo said. “It was definitely a happy moment for both of us to come out with a win in our last game at home.”
Mitchell hit a season-high five 3-pointers with three in the second half.
“The biggest thing was getting the win and leaving here in our last home game as a senior,” Mitchell said. “It’s always amazing just to get the win. The stats, that’s all second.”
A&M (16-14, 10-8) fell behind by seven midway through the first half thanks to a 3-point barrage from Razorback guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe.
The Aggies shifted to a three-quarter-court press late in the first half, chopping seconds off the shot clock and forcing Arkansas (19-12, 7-11) to play more franticly late in its possessions. The result was a 12-2 A&M run to close out the half as the Aggies forced three turnovers and held the Razorbacks to 1 for 3 from the field over that stretch.
“It just kept them guessing,” Mitchell said of the press.
Through that series, freshman post Emanuel Miller put a charge in the crowd by saving a loose ball from going out of bounds with a behind-the-back pass to Quenton Jackson, which ultimately lead to a layup by Mitchell. The Aggies capped off the run with an alley-oop dunk by Nebo.
Mitchell said hearing the noise through Reed Arena as they left the court at intermission leading 33-30 is the moment he’ll remember most from Senior Day.
“End of the first half, that was an amazing boost,” Mitchell said. “That’s like the most energy I’ve ever seen from my teammates and from the crowd and the arena. That was a surreal moment.”
Mitchell and junior Jay Jay Chandler traded 3-pointers in the second half with Jones, who finished with a game-high 30 points — the ninth time the SEC’s scoring leader has netted 30 or more points and third in the last four games.
Jones fouled out with 1:12 left on a charge drawn by Mitchell, who drew four charging fouls. He finished the regular season with 29 drawn charges, tying Jae Crowder for the record set by any player to play for Williams.
“That’s what [Mitchell] has been chasing after,” Williams said.
A&M got hot at the free-throw line to close out the victory. After hitting just 11 of 21, the Aggies went 8 for 8 over the final three minutes.
Jackson highlighted the stretch run with a one-handed, alley-oop slam dunk. Playing for the first time since injuring his knee at LSU on Feb. 29, he had to reach behind his head to catch the pass and throw it down, igniting what Mitchell called the loudest roar at Reed Arena this season.
“When I threw it, I thought I threw it too high, but I hoped that he would still go up and get it, because I’ve seen him up that high a couple of times,” Mitchell said.
With Mississippi State’s 69-44 win over Ole Miss on Saturday evening, the Aggies slid into the No. 7 seed for the SEC tournament and will play No. 10 seed Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. Picked to finish 12th, they surpassed expectations by earning 10 conference wins for the first time since winning the SEC in 2015-16.
And thanks to athletes who are not “Williams’ players,” including seniors Mitchell, Nebo and Mark French, A&M survived some early season bumps for a smooth transition under the new coaching staff.
“That [comment] crushes me,” Williams said. “What are you saying? Are you saying these kids and the effort they are giving and the transformation in their life, you’re saying that’s not good enough? Yeah, you don’t have to come to our games. That makes me internally irate.”
•
NOTES — A&M outrebounded Arkansas 41-25. ... The SEC tournament will open with Georgia playing Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena followed by Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas. A&M earned a first-round bye and will face second-seeded Auburn at 6 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals if it beats Missouri. The semifinals are set for noon and 2 p.m. Saturday with the championship game at noon Sunday.
