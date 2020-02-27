The Texas A&M soccer team’s spring exhibition match at Baylor on Saturday has been postponed. The schools are exploring possible makeup dates later this spring.
A&M beat Lamar 5-1 last Saturday to open the spring season.
The Aggies will host Houston Baptist at 2 p.m. March 22 at Ellis Field. Admission is free.
