Texas A&M cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist has been hired by Dallas Cowboys’ first-year head coach Mike McCarthy. Linguist’s departure was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel who cited sources.
Linguist, who just finished his second season at A&M, was making $458,000 per year according to USA Today. That was next to last on the staff, just ahead of tight ends Joe Jon Finley ($425,000) who recently was hired by Ole Miss.
The 35-year-old Linguist played at Mesquite High School, being a captain on the 2001 team that went 15-0 in winning the Class 5A state championship. He played at Baylor, being named the team’s defensive most valuable player as a senior while playing strong safety. He started 24 of 42 games. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Baylor in 2007.
Linguist also coached at Minnesota, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Buffalo, James Madison and Valdosta State.
A&M second-year head coach Jimbo Fisher replaced two coaches after his first season by hiring offensive line coach Josh Henson to replace Jim Turner who went to the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals and Finley to replace Tim Brewster who went to North Carolina.
