In 1994, Maureen and Festus Madubuike arrived in America with few possessions to their name.
In the midst of political upheaval in their home country of Nigeria, Maureen Madubuike said her and her husband were grateful to escape with their lives, so spoons and plates and other day-to-day necessities could be acquired in their new home of Texas.
In America, they also found financial refuge in the form of entrepreneurship, running the company Lucent Home Health, and an education for their children, matters of high importance to their family.
“If you know Nigerians well, for us, it’s about education,” Maureen said. “Education is everything. You have to go to college. Go to college and get a degree and be a professional — a doctor, lawyer or accountant.”
Never in her dreams would Maureen have believed that one day she would be sitting at dinner with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, discussing the pros and cons of her son, Aggie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, leaving college without a degree to enter his name in the NFL draft.
In roughly a week’s time, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound junior will take part in the virtual green room of the 2020 NFL draft with a shot at being taken in the first three rounds, according to most mock drafts.
“It’s definitely a dream come true,” Justin said. “I’m very thankful to be in the position I’m in and I’m just trying to take it one day at a time. I’m just enjoying it.”
Whenever his name is called, Maureen said her mind will be taken back to the moment her son was born. As a 10-pound baby, Justin was given his calling the moment he entered the world.
“The doctor immediately took him and was like, ‘Oh my god, this is a football player,’” Maureen said. “That was the first words that came out of the doctor’s mouth.”
At that time, Maureen knew very little of the game of American football. When her son played through high school, she rarely attended games, she said. It was a good outlet for his energy, but the primary focus in the house was always aimed at grades.
During Justin’s junior year at McKinney North High School, things began to change. The family’s American friends began describing just how good their son was at football.
“I’m like really? We had no clue,” she said. “It was just so ridiculous. Thinking about it now is so funny, because we had no clue what was going on.”
Boxes of recruitment letters from across the country began arriving at the Madubuike house, which Maureen found out had become a point of conversation at their local post office, according to their usual mail deliverer.
“She told me, ‘In our office, we’re betting on the school he will go to,’” Maureen said. “Actually in the post office they bet on which school he would choose, because there were so many great programs across the country.”
Out of high school, the 247Sports.com four-start recruit had 26 scholarship offers, including from A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Southern California and Texas.
Maureen realized she needed to learn more about this sport that could give her son a future neither her or her husband could have expected. Constantly ESPN or the NFL Network can be heard through the Madubuike house as they are staying up-to-date on the latest news of the sport. Maureen certainly knew the No. 1 draft picks of the last four NFL drafts, which she watched with a new-found intrigue.
“Now I’m addicted to it,” Maureen said with a laugh. “I understand why people love the game. I’m an Aggie football fan.”
Justin always had a dream of playing college football, he said. He picked A&M so he could stay closer to his family. His mother has attended his collegiate contests.
But NFL was never really on his radar when he came to Aggieland, he said.
Former A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin laid the foundation of new dreams for the defensive tackle, and Fisher and his staff taught him how to work to make those dreams come true.
“To be in the position I’m in now is just a script of how you can get it done by working hard,” Justin said. “Keep working and don’t give up. I saw that in high school, but I didn’t see the NFL in high school. I just saw going to college. It just seemed far-fetched in high school.”
Not until after his redshirt sophomore year, Fisher’s first, did Justin realize he had NFL potential.
“[Defensive line coach Elijah Robinson] and Coach Fisher, they told me I was only scratching the surface of how good I can be, which is a compliment, but it also means you have a lot of work to do to be who you want to be on that field,” he said.
Justin was the most disruptive force on the Aggie defensive line last season, recording career highs in tackles (45) and tackles for loss (11.5), while also leading the team in sacks with 5.5.
“He has power,” Fisher said. “He plays much bigger than he is. He’s very powerful and strong and explosive, but has great pass-rush abilities inside, which I think is very critical in the game today. But you can also move him outside. I think Justin has a tremendous future in the game if he keeps doing things the right way, which I’m sure he will.”
At the NFL combine, the defensive lineman ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds and lifted 225 pounds on the bench press 31 times. He said he was grateful for the opportunity to showcase his abilities, knowing now his pro day would be canceled due to shelter-in-place orders by local lawmakers and the SEC.
“I think I did all right,” he aid. “I wanted to hit that 4.7. I was hitting it in the times, but I think my start wasn’t right. I still had a pretty solid time and everything else went pretty good.”
He also was able to relive his favorite moment in Aggieland with several LSU players, passing on some good-natured banter on the seven-overtime Aggie win over the Tigers two seasons prior.
“They were saying, ‘No, man, y’all had the refs on your side,’” Justin said. “It was kind of an excuse. We won the game. There’s not much I could say this year though. They were the champs and undefeated, but I was like, ‘Y’all have your championship, but who was the last team you lost to?’”
Recently, Justin said he has talked most heavily with the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings but has no feel for who might draft him.
Now it’s just a waiting game. Justin still doesn’t know if he’ll dress up, as is customary for prospects who are invited to the draft green room. With the ceremony going virtual this season due to COVID-19 concerns, his family was sent a camera rig to set up, so the world can see his reaction when his name is called. Only six friends and family members can be in attendance, following proper social distancing rules.
“It’s just going to be the fam, and we’re just going to enjoy ourselves together in the house,” Justin said. “I just look forward to who picks me. Hopefully, I just get picked the first day, but I have no control over it. I’m just thankful to be in the position. Whoever picks me, I’m going to be thankful.”
So much is uncertain as the family prepares for a hectic weekend in McKinney. When he is finally selected, Maureen said she doesn’t know how she’ll react.
“My emotions will be so crazy,” she said. “I won’t know if I should be crying or laughing. It will be something very awkward because I don’t know how I will react. We’re just super, super grateful to God.”
One thing is certain, though. It is a promise Justin made when decided to forego his senior season and leave college early for the NFL.
“He made a promise that he will definitely get his degree, because he knew how important that is for us,” Maureen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.