Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is among 58 prospects who will participate virtually in the 2020 NFL draft on April 23-25.
The 6-foot-3, 293-pound Madubuike, who declared for the draft instead of returning for his senior season, is projected to be a second-round pick.
Other Southeastern Conference players taking part will include: Alabama — wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive end Terrell Lewis, safety Xavier McKinney, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills; Auburn — defensive lineman Derrick Brown, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho; Florida — cornerback C.J. Henderson; Georgia — quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D’Andre Swift, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas; LSU — quarterback Joe Burrow, defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, offensive guard Lloyd Cushenberry, safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Jeff Jefferson, tight end Thaddeus Moss, linebacker Patrick Queen; South Carolina — defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.
Other players from Texas will include TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims.
— Eagle staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.