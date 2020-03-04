The Texas A&M track and field teams earned 14 entries in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships set for March 13-14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The third-ranked Aggie women had seven athletes qualify for nine spots. Tyra Gittens will compete in the pentathlon, high jump and long jump, and Deborah Acquah qualified in the long jump and triple jump. Syaira Richardson qualified in the 400 meters, Charokee Young in the 800 and Ciynamon Stevenson in the triple jump. Tierra Robinson-Jones, Young, Jaevin Reed and Richardson also earned a spot in the 4x400 relay.
The seventh-ranked A&M men had four athletes earn five spots. Bryce Deadmon and Jamal Walton qualified in the 400, and Carlton Orange and Devin Dixon qualified in the 800. The Aggie quartet also earned a spot in the 4x400 relay.
A&M is seeded first in two events. Gittens leads the nation in the pentathlon at 4,391 points, and A&M has the world’s fastest men’s 4x400 relay time of 3 minutes, 2.77 seconds (converted to 3:03.21).
