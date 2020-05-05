The Texas A&M equestrian team named Ann Elizabeth Tebow its Aggie Heart Award winner during its virtual team banquet recently.
The Aggie award winners included: Grace Boston, Fences Most Outstanding Player; Caroline Dance, Flat MOP; Ashley Davidson, Horsemanship MOP; Darby Gardner, Reining MOP; Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Jumping Seat Rookie of the Year; Emmy-Lu Marsh, Western Seat Rookie of the Year; Cameron Crenwelge, Most Improved; Evelyn Beesaw, Iron Horse Award.
A&M also named Tebow and Rhian Murphy Team Leaders.
