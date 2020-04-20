Texas A&M vs. Lamar football
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

It’s been a challenging spring for new college football coaches teaching players with no in-person contact because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas A&M’s four new assistants should have wrapped up spring drills at Saturday’s Maroon & White Game, but instead they’re waiting for their first extended time to bond on the practice field with players. That might not happen until the summer, either through minicamps or starting preseason practices earlier, depending on how the sport moves forward from the coronavirus.

Pluses for A&M are that tight ends coach James Coley and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci are familiar with the schemes and the Aggies have a veteran team with 15 returning starters.

“Coley was my offensive coordinator in the past, he’s grown up in this offense,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said recently.

Coley was a graduate assistant at LSU from 2003-04 when Fisher was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fisher after being promoted by Florida State from offensive coordinator to head coach in the 2010 season elevated Coley from tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator to offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Santucci previously had worked with A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Santucci was a graduate assistant at Wake Forest in 2014-15 for Elko. Santucci also was a defensive analyst at Notre Dame for Elko in 2017 and then held the same position the following season in Elko’s first year at A&M.

“He was with us the whole time, so he knows the defense,” Fisher said.

Defensive backs coach TJ Rushing has some background in the schemes Elko runs.

“TJ is new, but the defense they ran at Memphis was very similar to what we do here,” Fisher said. “And the coordinator at Memphis [Adam Fuller] was a disciple of Mike’s.”

Elko and Fuller were on staff together at Richmond in 2005.

Running backs coach Tommie Robinson is the only true newcomer in regards to A&M’s schemes, but his experience offsets that with stops at Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Texas and TCU along with a pair of three-year stints in the NFL at Dallas (1998-2000) and Arizona (2010-12).

“Tommie has so much football knowledge, and he’s been around people who I’ve coached and done things with that there’s some similarities,” Fisher said. “So for us, in that regard, even though we had four new coaches, it’s not like we’re really having [four new coaches]. Tommie is really the newest to it and he’s had a lot of exposure to it. The other guys have actually really been in the system. So it’s still like having the same system for them.”

A group hurt by not having spring football drills is the players vying for starting spots and the 13 freshmen who enrolled for the spring semester.

“I think having a veteran team does help you, but at the same time, we have so many great young players and I’m anxious to watch them take the next step and watch them compete and not just be great athletes, but learn how apply this to football,” Fisher said. “That’s the thing that you hate missing in the spring.”

The Southeastern Conference has suspended team and individual practices, meetings and other organized events through May 31.

NOTES — The most coaching changes Fisher has made for a season - other than forming his first staffs at Florida State and Texas A&M - was six for the 2013 season, which is when he won the national championship. Fisher made only two more changes in his final four seasons at Florida State. … Coley replaced Joe Jon Finley who went to Ole Miss, Rushing replaced Maurice Linguist who went to the Dallas Cowboys, Santucci replaced Bradley Dale Peveto who is no longer with the program and Robinson replaced Jay Graham who went to Tennessee, which is his alma mater.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.