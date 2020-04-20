You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
It’s been a challenging spring for new college football coaches teaching players with no in-person contact because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas A&M’s four new assistants should have wrapped up spring drills at Saturday’s Maroon & White Game, but instead they’re waiting for their first extended time to bond on the practice field with players. That might not happen until the summer, either through minicamps or starting preseason practices earlier, depending on how the sport moves forward from the coronavirus.
Pluses for A&M are that tight ends coach James Coley and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci are familiar with the schemes and the Aggies have a veteran team with 15 returning starters.
“Coley was my offensive coordinator in the past, he’s grown up in this offense,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said recently.
Coley was a graduate assistant at LSU from 2003-04 when Fisher was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fisher after being promoted by Florida State from offensive coordinator to head coach in the 2010 season elevated Coley from tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator to offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
Santucci previously had worked with A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Santucci was a graduate assistant at Wake Forest in 2014-15 for Elko. Santucci also was a defensive analyst at Notre Dame for Elko in 2017 and then held the same position the following season in Elko’s first year at A&M.
“He was with us the whole time, so he knows the defense,” Fisher said.
Defensive backs coach TJ Rushing has some background in the schemes Elko runs.
“TJ is new, but the defense they ran at Memphis was very similar to what we do here,” Fisher said. “And the coordinator at Memphis [Adam Fuller] was a disciple of Mike’s.”
Elko and Fuller were on staff together at Richmond in 2005.
Running backs coach Tommie Robinson is the only true newcomer in regards to A&M’s schemes, but his experience offsets that with stops at Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Texas and TCU along with a pair of three-year stints in the NFL at Dallas (1998-2000) and Arizona (2010-12).
“Tommie has so much football knowledge, and he’s been around people who I’ve coached and done things with that there’s some similarities,” Fisher said. “So for us, in that regard, even though we had four new coaches, it’s not like we’re really having [four new coaches]. Tommie is really the newest to it and he’s had a lot of exposure to it. The other guys have actually really been in the system. So it’s still like having the same system for them.”
A group hurt by not having spring football drills is the players vying for starting spots and the 13 freshmen who enrolled for the spring semester.
“I think having a veteran team does help you, but at the same time, we have so many great young players and I’m anxious to watch them take the next step and watch them compete and not just be great athletes, but learn how apply this to football,” Fisher said. “That’s the thing that you hate missing in the spring.”
The Southeastern Conference has suspended team and individual practices, meetings and other organized events through May 31.
•
NOTES — The most coaching changes Fisher has made for a season - other than forming his first staffs at Florida State and Texas A&M - was six for the 2013 season, which is when he won the national championship. Fisher made only two more changes in his final four seasons at Florida State. … Coley replaced Joe Jon Finley who went to Ole Miss, Rushing replaced Maurice Linguist who went to the Dallas Cowboys, Santucci replaced Bradley Dale Peveto who is no longer with the program and Robinson replaced Jay Graham who went to Tennessee, which is his alma mater.
I love my little sister.
I received a letter in the mail from one of my best friends.
We enjoy being silly.
I finally got Willie's takeout.
I get to play outside.
The weather has been gorgeous.
of popsicles.
It's my 15th birthday.
I am getting to hang out at my home.
I get to ride my bike today.
I'm going to be a big cousin.
I'm spending time with family and friends.
I love the agriculture industry.
I'm eating food.
I got to show my heifer this week.
BCR Ventures put on an awesome event for the youth.
I'm just happy to be here.
I get to come home and visit my family.
It's spring break.
I'm watching my future daughter-in-law at the rodeo.
I'm happy to be back in Texas visiting my mom.
My heifer looks good.
It's spring break.
I'm hoping to win a BTHO Coronavirus buckle.
We're at the last Aggie men's home basketball game and it's been such an exciting season.
My school's basketball team made it to state.
College Station High School is at the state championships.
Our girls made it to the state championship game.
All the donors at Exploration Day are having the best day ever.
I'm about to graduate.
I get to spend my day with 42 amazing kids.
It is a beautiful day.
I'm watching my first track meet at A&M.
I get to watch track.
My kids and grandkids are all here for the track meet.
I'm at Texas A&M making my parents proud.
I made a 100 on my quiz today.
I'm a student at A&M.
The Aggies know how to do layups.
It's my last semester of college.
I love ice cream.
It's my first winter in Texas in 81 years.
The Aggies are winning.
I got a plant.
I get the opportunity to educate fellow students about a healthy diet.
I'm a successful real estate photographer.
I'm front row for basketball.
Good friends and free shirts.
It's $1 weenie night.
I get to watch Aggie basketball with all my friends.
BigShots Golf Aggieland is coming to town.
I'm helping CSISD fund summer camp for children.
I attended the Four Chaplains Memorial.
I have a new granddaughter coming.
I got to see my best friend from high school.
I'm seeing Daniel Tiger with my granddaughters.
I have good friends and a good community
I'm blessed.
I am chatting with my friend about something funny.
I am working my first performance as a MSC OPAS manager.
I got snacks.
A&M is going to win this game.
I'm going to Breakaway tonight and God is good
I'm spending time with my sister.
I'm having fun with my mom right now,
I'm laughing with a friend about something a professor did.
It's great to be an Aggie.
I am in town for an overnight with the Corps of Cadets.
I'm playing with my friends.
It's a good day.
God blessed me with great people.
The weather is warming up.
It's been a good day.
We're off of school today.
I get to spend time with my daughter
I'm home.
We are registering people to vote.
I get to spend time with my mom in the beautiful weather.
I love my school.
I'm taking pictures with my friend Kennedy.
Because it's the first day back for slackline Friday in Academic Plaza.
I'm back with my Aggie community and friends.
Rudder girls' basketball is 22-2.
I'm starting off a good year.
Because I'm learning about history.
I'm graduating in May.
There was no line to pick up my textbooks.
I celebrated my birthday on Dec. 31.
I'm glad to be back teaching kids in school.
I'm reliving the '80s.
I had a good Christmas break.
I'm cute.
It's the new year.
I love Rudder basketball.
Because I'm getting to learn more about and honor our past president.
I'm at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State at the bowl game.
I'm blessed.
It's bowl season.
The Lady Cougars won the championship at the Aggieland Invitational tournament.
I got a break off from school.
My sister is in town.
I'm in town visiting my family for Christmas.
I've got one semester left of high school.
I love the Christmas season and spending time with family and friends.
I'm going to see 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' today.
I'm happy to work at the food bank.
It is a beautiful day outside.
It's Christmastime.
I'm enjoying my new school.
I can run really fast.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Bears on Sunday.
It's almost Christmas.
I live in the greatest place in America.
I just finished my first semester as an Aggie.
I'm with my friends.
I'm going snowboarding soon for the very first time.
It's Christmastime.
I got a new pair of pink Crocs.
I made a 100% on my final.
I’m going to have a great dinner tonight.
I made it through the semester.
It's Christmastime.
I didn't have to cook today.
My children and grandchildren are here visiting.
I'm here in College Station with my family.
The weather's so nice.
My three grandchildren are in town.
Santa Claus is coming to town.
It's almost Christmas.
The holiday season is here.
I get to see my nine-month-old niece this weekend.
I'm making people's bellies not hungry anymore.
I love the books at TAMU Press.
I love making people happy.
God is good.
It's all about the little things.
My professor canceled class.
I finally got a new pair of boots.
I'm thankful to be giving back.
I'm just happy.
I'm having a really great day.
The semester's almost over.
I hate the cold weather but I love being warm.
I love my teacup poodle.
I'm an Aggie.
I get to see hundreds of children's smiling faces every day.
I like beating Dad when we play Minecraft.
It's Veterans Day, and I'm a vet. Happy Veterans Day from one vet to all of you others out there.
I'm happy to be taking part in this year's UIL oral reading competition.
I have awesome band students.
You have to stay positive when exams are coming up.
I love my dogs like they were my children.
A smile is the best way to start the day.
I love my great students.
I have the best co-workers.
I have an amazing family.
I got my braces off.
I got 10 hours of sleep last night.
God is awesome.
I'm kicking butt in fantasy basketball.
I watched three good movies this weekend.
I enjoy where I work.
I've made progress playing the guitar.
I just got an "A" on an exam.
I get to work with my friends.
I'm going to the Ren fest.
I get to work with amazing colleagues.
God has blessed me with a wonderful family.
I get to hang out with my students.
I'm with a friend picking out pumpkins to paint.
It's starting to feel like fall.
I'm getting off work soon.
I just moved here from up north.
I'm with my sister-in-law.
We don't have Shy-Anne practice.
I finished all my tests this week.
I chipped a hole-in-one during practice.
I'm a fightin' Texas Aggie.
I don't have any food on my teeth.
It's beautiful weather outside.
The Aggies are gonna whip Alabama.
I'm having lunch with my boyfriend.
It's fall season.
I'm learning about Young Living essential oils.
I'm in Downtown Bryan with friends.
I'm partying with some of my favorite old co-workers.
I'm hanging out with my kid.
All the good music in Texas.
I live in Bryan.
I just got a free cookie on my first night working at Reed Arena.
I'm going home this weekend.
We play Arkansas this weekend.
God is good.
I'm ready to tackle this naval science exam.
I'm visiting the newly renovated Larry J. Ringer Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.