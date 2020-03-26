Due to the NCAA-mandated suspension on in-person recruiting, Texas A&M football coaches have no way to collect new evaluations of their favorite prospects.
So they took the game to the internet.
The Aggie football staff has begun a Madden NFL 20 video game tournament between various A&M coaches and high school recruits. The online contest via the PlayStation 4 is divided into offensive and defensive brackets.
A&M offensive coordinator Daryl Dickey and defensive coordinator Mike Elko sit on top of their respective brackets with other coaches scattered throughout. All 26 recruits participating are rated four stars by 247Sports.com
“The thing about the dead period is obviously we can’t have visitors on campus and we can’t go off campus,” athletic director Ross Bjork said on a teleconference Wednesday. “Really give credit to our football recruiting staff for coming up with that idea.”
Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the NCAA recently suspended all in-person recruiting until April 15. That created a dead period in recruiting, but phone calls and digital communication are still permitted, which paved the way for online video game play. The Aggie coaching staff got the tournament cleared by A&M’s athletic compliance department and the Southeastern Conference office, Bjork said.
“It’s just a great way to engage and be creative and do something unique,” Bjork said. “I think the creative skills in all of us are coming out in lots of different ways, and that was a neat way to stay connected.”
While all SEC schools cannot currently participate in any form of practices or in-person meetings, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said recruiting has become one of the bigger focuses of his staff while the world waits out the coronavirus pandemic.
“The big thing we’re doing is staying on the phone recruiting,” Fisher said Thursday via a video on the school’s website. “We’re doing recruiting calls. We can text and the kids can call in, so we’re spending a lot of time on the phones talking to the upcoming classes.”
