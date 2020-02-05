Texas A&M heads into college football’s second national signing period Wednesday looking to top off its Top 10 class from December.
A&M signed 22 players in the early period (Dec. 18-20) and was ranked sixth nationally by both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, trailing Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. With three scholarships still available, the Aggies are in the running for defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi. Jackson is the nation’s 61st rated recruit by 247Sports.com. Athlon’s is projecting Jackson to sign with Alabama over A&M and LSU, but 247Sports.com is picking A&M.
The Aggies are expected to sign running back Darvon Hubbard from Willow Canyon High School in Surprise, Arizona. The three-star recruit and former Ohio State pledge would strengthen a position of need. Isaiah Spiller and former quarterback Connor Blumrick are the only returning scholarship running backs, though A&M signed running backs Devon Achane and Deondre Jackson in the early period and has a commitment from Kilgore College transfer Earnest Crownover.
North Shore running back Zachary Evans, the 16th-rated recruit by 247Sports.com, signed with Georgia in December but was released from his letter of intent. A&M is in the hunt for Evans along with Tennessee and Ole Miss and possibly Florida, according to 247Sports.com. Evans can’t sign another letter of intent, but he could make an oral commitment Wednesday. That’s not expected because he has one more official visit.
Several Brazos Valley players are expected to sign Wednesday in the period that runs until April 1.
A&M Consolidated will have nine sign — punter/place-kicker Colby McBerty (Texas-San Antonio); fullback/linebacker Haydn Witherwax, defensive back Bryce Linder and linebacker Makel Williams (Blinn); offensive lineman Trey Zimmerman and defensive back Jamarquis Stewart (East Texas Baptist); linebacker Aniah Dailey and defensive back Xavier Stewart (Southwestern Assemblies of God); and quarterback/linebacker Kerry Brooks (Trinity Valley Community College). They join wide receivers Brian Darby (Oklahoma), Nate Floyd (Texas Tech) and Devin Price (A&M) who all signed early.
Bryan defensive lineman Caleb Merrell will be a walk-on at Texas A&M and Viking wide receiver Gary Lynch will sign with Blinn.
Navasota wide receiver La’Darrin Thomas (Texas A&M-Kingsville), offensive guard Alfredo Villasenor (Kansas Wesleyan) and defensive back Donovan Thomas (Texas Institute of Agriculture and Technology) are expected to sign Wednesday.
Leon wide receiver Harris Sherrod will sign with McPherson College. The Cougars will have four student-athletes signing in other sports — Caitlynn Bargas (track, Sterling College), Sarah Grace Merry (volleyball, Mary Hardin-Baylor), Rosemary Rivera (softball, McLennan) and Raelyn Theiss (volleyball, Ranger).
Caldwell baseball players Wade Tittle (Texas Lutheran) and Kyle Cunningham (Temple College) also are expected to sign.
•
NOTES — A&M announced the hiring of former Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley as tight ends coach Tuesday. Coley coached at Georgia four years. He was the Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach in 2016 and ’17 before being elevated to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018. Coley was the team’s lone offensive coordinator last season. Coley has worked with A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher two previous times — as a graduate assistant at LSU from 2003-04 when Fisher was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and at Florida State as the tight ends and recruiting coordinator in 2008-09 and the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach from 2010-12. Coley will replace tight end Joe Jon Finley, who left for Ole Miss. Coley is the third assistant Fisher has hired since the season ended. He still has to replace co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Jay Graham, who left for Tennessee.
