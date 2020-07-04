Tyreek Chappell, a three-star senior cornerback from Philadelphia, committed to Texas A&M on Saturday night via Twitter.
The 5-foot-11, 177-pound Chappell is the 22nd-ranked player in Pennsylvania by 247Sports.com. Chappell is the second defensive back in A&M’s class of 2021, joining four-star cornerback Deuce Harmon from Denton Guyer.
Chappell also played wide receiver but was recruited for defense. He is the fifth out-of-state commitment for the Aggies in the 2021 class.
