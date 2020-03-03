Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher has improved the program’s talent by signing a pair of back-to-back Top 10 recruiting classes, but there’s also more experience.
A&M started five seniors in its 52-13 victory over North Carolina State in the 2018 Gator Bowl. The Aggies started only one senior in the 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the 2019 Texas Bowl. A&M likely will start at least 10 seniors in next season’s opener against Abilene Christian.
Fisher said seniors are more valuable now, “because you don’t have many of them.”
That’s partially because successful programs have better players and typically the best underclassmen opt to leave early for the NFL. A&M lost four players last year and had four again declare early this year. They’re doing what’s best for them, Fisher said, but sometimes coming back to is helpful to them and certainly the program.
“I think the more experience you get the better they are,” Fisher said. “And that maturity is a huge, huge factor in your organization.”
Wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon was one of the juniors who opted to return.
“If you don’t think you got back the grade you wanted [from the NFL] or what you’re capable of being, why not [come back?]” Fisher said. “Why not finish your degree and work [the grade] up and get better. All you’re going to do is move yourself up. It was big for him. Not only for his playing, but just his overall leadership and who he is on this football team.”
•
A&M opened the first 15 minutes of Monday’s offseason conditioning to the media.
The day’s emphasis was on agility drills focused on speed while changing directions, while testing their mental toughness. There also was an emphasis on lower-body development, Fisher said.
“You gotta bend and change directions and that’s what we’re trying to keep developing in our players,” Fisher said.
This is Fisher’s third offseason, which includes a program-record 13 freshmen from the nation’s sixth-best class, according to 247sports.com.
“The [veteran] guys, they know what to do, the techniques, they are getting better and better at them,” Fisher said. “And it’s amazing how the young guys have adapted, but I think it has a lot to do with the old guys who have made a lot of adjustments and really brought them along very quickly.”
Fisher said the newcomers have fit in nicely “and done a great job” adding that includes academics and they’ve acclimated themselves extremely well.
•
Fisher said numbers gained from advances in sports science that indicate physical indicators are helpful tools, “but football is a sport of how many times in a row you can do it. It’s not that you do it one time at a high, high level. We’ve got 70 plays in a game. So, you’re going to play two plays and go sit down? It’s being about to repeat that.”
The sport has a mental and physical toughness that has to come along with science, Fisher said.
Fisher added the biggest change in the sport in the last two decades has been in the big guys.
“Guys still ran fast years ago and there might be more of ‘em now,” Fisher said. “But the big guys is where I see [a difference]. What I call the mid-skill and those D-linemen and those O-linemen with those testing numbers that are scary on some of them.”
That includes A&M 6-foot-3, 293-pound defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who declared early for the NFL Draft. Last week at the NFL Combine he was timed at 4.83 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 7.37 seconds in the 3-cone drill and bench pressed 31 repetitions.
Fisher said you can develop players, but the key is signing more talented ones, comparing it to automobiles.
“If you want a car that drives fast, is a Ferrari going to drive fast or is a Pinto going to drive faster?” Fisher said. “You can develop Pintos all you want, but … but player development and everything that goes on with it is a big part of it, too.”
•
A&M sophomore safety Leon O’Neal Jr., announced on Thursday he’d enter the transfer portal. He wasn’t at practice Monday, but an A&M official said O’Neal hasn’t officially entered the portal.
“He’s still in school here with us right now,” Fisher said. “We’ll handle that internally.”
•
Fisher is going through offseason with a revamped staff, having had to replace four assistants.
“They’ve adjusted very well,” Fisher said. “I think we did a really good job with the guys we have, I really am, I’m very happy with them. The guys who left, I wish them the best. They did a great job. But the guys coming in have done a great job, too. They’ve adjusted very well.”
The newcomers are tight ends coach James Coley, defensive backs coach TJ Rushing and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci. A&M also has hired former LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson, according to multiple reports last week, but A&M has yet to officially announce it.
