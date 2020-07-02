Some are saying the NCAA penalties given to Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football prog…

TEXAS A&M PENALTIES

Here are penalties issued by the NCAA on Thursday for violations by the Texas A&M football program:

• Head coach Jimbo Fisher: 6-month show cause order; 9-day ban in January from contact with recruits

• Recruiting restrictions: 17-day reduction of official visits; 7-day off-campus recruiting ban (already served); 10-day off-campus recruiting ban this fall

• 1-year probation

• $5,000 fine

• Former assistant coach Jay Graham: 6-month show cause order (Graham is now running backs coach at Tennessee)