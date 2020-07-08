Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones earned a spot on the College Football America Yearbook 2020 Preseason Freshman Defense.
Jones is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound four-star recruit from Cibolo Steele. He earned Under Armour All-America honors and was named the District 26-6A defensive MVP as a senior, when he had 34 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups.
A&M is scheduled to open the season against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5 at Kyle Field.
