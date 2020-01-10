Texas A&M freshman guard Cashius McNeilly will redshirt after struggling to fully recover from a nagging foot injury, men’s head basketball coach Buzz Williams said Thursday.
“He’s a very good prospect, who obviously has been around the game his whole life and could help us immediately and could for sure help us in the areas that we’re struggling now, but I didn’t think long term [trying to play McNeilly this season] was fair to him or his family,” Williams said.
The 6-foot-4 point guard, who was a 247Sports.com four-star recruit, began feeling discomfort in his foot before the season. Doctors diagnosed him with a stress reaction and put McNeilly in a walking boot for three weeks, Williams said.
After McNeilly was cleared to practice, he experienced pain and began wearing the boot again. Williams said it became in McNeilly’s best interest to redshirt, a decision they made during a meeting after the Christmas break.
“He’s following a different plan each day than what our players are and he’s been really good,” Williams said.
McNeilly is the nephew of A&M associate head coach Jamie McNeilly. Williams said he has known Cashius for most of his life, because of his relationship with Jamie McNeilly. McNeilly averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while playing for Canada in the 2019 FIBA U17 World Cup. He made 50% of his 3-point attempts in the tournament, which is an area of need for the Aggies this season. The year before he earned a bronze medal for the Canadian squad in the 2018 edition of the tournament.
The Aggies are struggling with depth at point guard. Starting freshman Andre Gordon, whom Williams said is not a natural point guard, has been the starter with walk-on Mark French the backup.
Williams said he takes his time with decisions that affect the futures of his coaches and players.
“I handle all that so slow,” he said. “Anything with personnel, I handle slow. Hiring coaches, slow, signing players, slow, making decisions like this, slow.”
